Fill the CAP Giving Day - April 14th
Raising funds to keep all kids living with alopecia, free, at all camps!
You are more even if your hair is less. It's not my CAP, it's our CAP and we all wear it”WYOMISSING, PA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Fill the CAP" April 14th, "Children with Alopecia Day". "Fill the CAP Giving Day" is a fundraiser helping to ensure that we keep kids with alopecia and their siblings under 6, free, at all Cap Kid Camps and Alopeciapalooza. Visit CapGivingDay.org, Venmo @ChildrensAlopeciaProject, or Text CAPKIDS to 610-890-4191. Thank you all, I truly appreciate your support and love in helping CAP Kids and their families. #TEAMCAP #FilltheCapGivingDay #ChildrensAlopeciaProject #CAPKids
— Jeff Woytovich
We hold 10 camps every year to get kids living with hair loss due to the autoimmune hair loss disease, alopecia. It's important that they and their family attend these camps that work magic in changing the emphasis from growing hair to growing confidence. It continues as we continue to different speakers and activities until we are building self-esteem, providing support, and trying to raise as much awareness as possible.
