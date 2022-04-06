Submit Release
Met Tech – AI-based Portfolio Creation and Optimization Solution

Democratizing Access to the AI Tech for the Financial Industry Professionals

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Met Capital today announced the release of Met Tech, new AI-based portfolio creation and optimization service for financial industry professionals. Met Tech optimizes the exiting investment strategies or designs new strategies based on the objectives defined by portfolio analysts and investors. It offers a new and simple way to use AI technology in the financial industry. Met Tech is the first AI solution of its kind that requires no technical skills for using it. With this, Met Tech democratizes access to Artificial Intelligence technology by making it available to anybody interested.

“Met Tech is the simplest and the most user-friendly AI technology on the market today,” says Dr. Metreveli, CEO of Met Tech. “Its cost-benefit ratio is unmatched.”

Features of the product include:

• Ability to build a new complex investment portfolio based on the objectives defined by the portfolio analyst or investor.
• Optimization of the existing portfolios and investment strategies so that they deliver at least 20% better performance.
• Access to the simple to use dashboard that requires no technical skills to operate.

Met Tech is already available for subscription, at 380 GBP (or 500 USD) monthly cost. For more information on Met Tech, visit www.met.capital and the product page: Met Tech.

About Met Capital: Met Capital is an AI-based wealth management company that designs innovative solutions for maximizing risk-adjusted returns, hedging and minimizing risk, and preserving assets.

Sulkhan Metreveli
Met Capital
tellmemore@met.capital
