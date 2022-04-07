The Delivery People Now Offers Hi-Tech Online Services
Serving the markets of Los Angeles, Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico, Guam, Micronesia and more
Our new online services were developed in-house to streamline the processes, giving our valued customers more control and transparency for their shipping needs.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delivery People (TDP), a leading freight forwarding and delivery company has recently introduced comprehensive state-of-the-art online services. From Online Quoting and Order Entry to Online Payment and Tracking as well as incorporating Electronic Data Integration (EDI) Capabilities, these services launch TDP and their customers into the future! These online platforms offer nearly seamless automation by eliminating much of the manual data entry and invoicing that will save customers time and money.
— Kim Ross, President of The Delivery People
Now TDP customers will be able to get real-time quotes for Freight Forwarding, Pick Up & Delivery, Packing & Crating, Warehousing, handling Project Cargo and White Glove Service. They can process and plan their order online and pay for it without additional steps. Shipments can be tracked as they travel from point-to-point — all online and cloud based in Microsoft Azure.
TDP continues to serve customers in Los Angeles and Honolulu with onward connections to Hawaii’s neighbor islands, Alaska, Puerto Rico, Guam, Micronesia and more who can now take advantage of these time-saving innovations. While these online tools will make the shipping process simpler and more straightforward for customers, they can rest assured that the TDP team will continue to be available to assist in every way.
“Our new online services were developed in-house to streamline the processes, giving our valued customers more control and transparency for their shipping needs,” said Kim Ross, President of The Delivery People. “With these new hi-tech tools and our dedicated TDP team, we look to expand while continuing to offer outstanding service to our many loyal customers and partners in the years to come.”
Find the online tools on TDP’s comprehensive website that reveals their range of services and showcases the company’s recent re-brand. For more information visit: thedeliverypeople.com
# # #
About The Delivery People
The Delivery People was initially established as a cartage company in 2006 on Maui. When the owners recognized how difficult it was to transport goods throughout the Hawaiian Islands, they realized that there was an opportunity to offer a door-to-door solution to their customers. By 2008, an office was opened on Oahu, and they began handling Air Freight and Ocean Freight for their clients throughout Hawaii. The company had a “whatever it takes” attitude and a 24/7/365 mentality and they personally trained the management staff with that in mind. Many of that original staff are still on board today, maintaining their mission.
From 2010 through 2016 the Hawaii locations expanded with new, larger facilities, and an office was opened in Los Angeles. In recent years, TDP has expanded their business offerings to serve Alaska, American Samoa, Guam, and Puerto Rico as a full-service offshore market solution.
The Delivery People offers a variety of transportation services from Air and Ocean Freight to Storage and Warehousing, as well as Pick Up & Delivery, Special Projects, and White Glove Service. No cargo is too big or too small, TDP ships it all.
For Further Information Please Contact:
Paul Skellon
paulskellon@gmail.com
Phone: +1 808.321.1600
Patricia Monick
Covert Communication
+1 808-256-6759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn