McGuiness: Office Achieves Top Ranking on Federal Website Designed to Improve Government Transparency, Accountability

DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness said today that her office recently achieved the No. 1 ranking for agencies that have uploaded reports to a website that seeks to improve transparency and accountability for federal, state and local agencies nationwide.

“Oversight.gov was developed by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency,” McGuiness explained. “The goal of the site is to improve public access to information and reports from federal, state and local agencies, including reports from all federal inspectors general.”

The Delaware State Auditor’s Office uploaded 144 reports to Oversight.gov to-date. With millions of views per year, the website has become a popular place for people to access a variety of government-produced reports.

In 2020, McGuiness’ office was the first agency that participated in Oversight.gov’s pilot initiative for state and local governments.

“The Delaware State Auditor’s Office achieved the number-one agency ranking in just two months,” said spokesperson Shiji Thomas of the National Science Foundation Office of the Inspectors General. “Kathy McGuiness and her team have set an example for other agencies to follow ever since the inception of Oversight.gov.”

“My team and I are honored to be recognized by Oversight.gov for our hard-work and consistency,” McGuiness stated. “We strongly value transparency and accountability in our office, and Oversight.gov allows us the opportunity to uphold these vales by sharing all of our reports for the public to read.”

To see the rankings on Oversight.gov, go to https://www.oversight.gov/state-local/reports.

About the Delaware State Auditor

The Delaware State Auditor serves Delawareans by providing independent objective oversight of the state government’s use of taxpayer dollars with the goal of deterring fraud, waste and abuse through unbiased assessments, including the use of various audits, special reports, and investigations of financial operations designed to ensure statutory compliance while enhancing governmental economy, efficiency and effectiveness. For more information, visit the website, and connect with the office on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

###

Contact:

Alaina Sewell, Chief of Staff

302-857-3931

Alaina.Sewell@delaware.gov