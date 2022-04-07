Military Warriors – Celebrating 15 Years Serving Our Nation’s Combat-Wounded Veterans and Gold Star Families
March 2022 Military Warriors Support Foundation celebrated 15 yrs of serving our nation’s heroes and Gold Star families with help from loyal donors and sponsorsSAN ANTONIO, GA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's difficult to imagine, but over the last 15 years, Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF) has had the honor of assisting thousands of combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star Families. As we begin to look at what’s ahead beyond 2022, reviewing the past 15 years of accomplishments directs our future goals. So far, MWSF has awarded nearly 900 Mortgage-Free Homes in all 50 states. At the same time, over 130 payment-free vehicles have been awarded. Additionally, more than 300 Heroes have been taken on outdoor recreation events each year. Mentoring and financial literacy has been the core of all our programs. While participating in our structured programs, our Heroes have paid off over $24.5 million in personal debt and seen an average increase in credit score of 45 points.
MWSF was founded by Lt. General Leroy Sisco USA (Ret) in 2007. He spent 42 years in the armed service and recognized the struggles and difficulties combat-wounded veterans and their families experienced. Transitioning back to civilian life provided unique circumstances that motivated General Sisco to start a foundation to aid these individuals. Executive Director, Ken Eakes, shared the same passion for serving our nation’s heroes and came alongside General Sisco in his efforts. Eakes remembers when he first met General Sisco and his excitement during those early years. “General Sisco was so passionate about what we were doing, like failure was not an option. There was a time in the early years where we had it all on the line, and by all, I mean financially speaking. But we were determined not to fail, and by the grace of God, we didn't.”- Ken Eakes
Over the years, MWSF has had the honor of working with prominent people and companies across many different industries. MWSF has worked with Fortune 500 companies to major music artists, to presentation opportunities at professional sporting events, NCAA events and more. “We have so many incredible people that have put their shoulders behind us, from the great companies to all the incredible entertainers that have supported us. I don’t know how you say thank you to them. They do it because they love our heroes, too. And it’s very, very exciting.” - General Sisco
The initial goal of MWSF was a series of events focused on providing combat-wounded veterans the opportunity to get outdoors and spend time hunting and fishing, as well as some local educational and entertainment opportunities. In early 2010, the Homes4WoundedHeroes program was born. MWSF found two banks willing to help make mortgage-free home donations a reality. March of 2010 saw the first three of 100s of homes given to combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star Families. The first presentation was set on the USS Midway in San Diego, California. “It’s amazing that we get to do this. I don’t even know how to describe the feeling of warmth we feel every day, but our donors know the feeling,” says General Sisco. “We are thankful for all our donors because, without them, we couldn’t do what we do.”
Over the years, MWSF has grown and expanded to assist our Heroes in various aspects of their lives. Returning veterans have varying and changing needs, so the programs have evolved to be as beneficial as possible. Employment support and the first home giveaway began in 2010. In 2014, MWSF began providing free transportation to medical appointments, and it evolved to include payment-free vehicles being awarded in 2017. Leadership programs started in 2018 and were incorporated into other programs offered by MWSF. Most recently, in 2021, MWSF began piloting housing assistance programs that are designed for specific groups of service members, including Special Forces personnel and female veterans.
After 15 years, MWSF is still carrying out the important work of serving our nation’s veterans. We will continue to look for new ways to help our nation’s heroes as their needs continue to evolve. “We know we’re going to have to intentionally listen to our veterans and make adjustments to what our veterans’ needs are. We know that housing, vehicles, and personal development still remain the most important.” – Ken Eakes
Now, as MWSF begins its 15th year in support and betterment of veterans and Gold Star Families, it’s exciting to look back on where we started, what we have accomplished, and where we are headed. It has been an honor to serve so many heroes and empower them to take control of their own lives.
The need to assist our Heroes is stronger than ever. MWSF looks forward to assisting many more combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families.
“Our 15th Anniversary is an incredible accomplishment for us. We will continue to do the work that we do for our nation’s heroes. With the help and support from our donors, we will always continue to grow.” - General Sisco
For more information on our programs or to donate, please visit our website at: https://militarywarriors.org
Stacey McCaleb
Source Outdoor Group
+1 678-617-2615
email us here