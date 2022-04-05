“This is Us” & “Hacks” Editor Susan Vaill, ACE, Joins Manhattan Edit Workshop as Their Next Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop Starts Online May 2nd

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, online digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce the upcoming Artist in Residence for the May 2nd class will be Emmy-nominated Editor Susan Vaill, ACE.**

Susan Vaill, ACE, is an editor of both comedy and drama series, including “Hacks,” “This Is Us,” “Space Force,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” Susan’s love of music-driven storytelling has led her to be described as ‘a legendary music supervisor masquerading as an award-winning editor.’ In 2022 Susan won the ACE Eddie award for Television Comedy Editing for the “Hacks” episode, “1.69 Million, as well as a 2021 Emmy nomination for editing the “Hacks” episode “Primm,” and an HPA Award for editing the “Hacks” episode “Falling."

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Susan first entered the film industry in an ‘80s Doublemint gum commercial and the Hal Ashby film “Bound For Glory.” She studied film theory and art history at Williams College and got an MFA in film production at USC. After assistant-editing on documentaries and feature films like “The Last Samurai,” Susan edited over 70 episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” which won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series in 2008. Her very first episode "Into You Like A Train" was nominated for the DGA Award in Drama. Susan also directed three episodes of the series, one of which featured an Emmy-winning performance by guest actress Loretta Devine.

After a decade at Grey’s Anatomy, Susan turned to comedy, editing the HBOMAX series “Hacks” led by Jean Smart, “Space Force” led by Steve Carrell, “Grandfathered” led by John Stamos, and “Me, Myself & I” led by Bobby Moynihan and John Larroquette. She returned to drama to edit the upcoming HBO limited series “The Time-Traveler’s Wife,” the award-winning NBC drama “This Is Us,” and the critically acclaimed AMC dramedy “Lodge 49.” Her “Lodge 49” episodes "Circles" and "Le Reve Impossible" earned spots on The New York Times’ and Entertainment Weekly’s year-end lists of Best Episodes of Television of 2019.

Susan has edited six television pilots and helped launch eight shows in their first season. In 2018, Susan was elected to the society of American Cinema Editors, and in 2019 she spearheaded ‘Bumped Up: the Leadership Workshop for New Editors’, a recurring event co-sponsored by ACE and the Editors Guild. You can also find Susan on the golf course, at a sewing machine, or at karaoke singing “I’m On A Boat” by The Lonely Island.

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop will be taught LIVE online beginning on May 2, 2022 and will be held Monday through Friday from 10 AM EST to 6 PM EST. For more information on the Online Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six-week-intensive-online. “We are pleased to announce Editor Susan Vaill, ACE as our next Artist in Residence,” says MEWShop Director of Education Janet Dalton. “Her decade of work on the legendary show “Grey’s Anatomy” and subsequent editing on such a long list of hit shows will be an amazing experience for this upcoming Six Week class!” MEWShop’s early bird pricing ends April 21st.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s LIVE Online Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

Our LIVE online workshop will run Monday - Friday from 10am EST - 6pm EST with an hour lunch. All media and projects will be provided online with screenings and discussions occurring on either Zoom or Google Hangout. Students will need to obtain an Avid license from Avid or have or obtain an Adobe Premiere Pro license for the duration of the class. These can be purchased separately, or Manhattan Edit Workshop can direct students to free or temporary options. Please make sure that your home computer specs are up to standard to handle these applications prior to taking the workshop. Manhattan Edit Workshop administration will do a trial run the week before the class begins with each student to verify that everything is working.

Online Class Highlights:

• All lessons and discussions will be live and not recorded versions.

• Free access to each application for the scope of the course.

• The same amount of one-on-one time and attention that students receive for our in-person workshop.

• Remote Adobe Premiere Pro & After Effects training (weeks 1 & 2).

• Remote Avid Media Composer training (weeks 3 & 4).

• Remote Screenings and discussions (weeks 1 - 4).

• Remote Artist in Residence experience with an accomplished editor (scheduled during week 5 & week 6).

• Remote instruction on resume and cover letters (weeks 5 & 6).

• Remote editing and one-on-one review of editing Manhattan Edit Workshop provided projects for student’s reels.

• Ability to come back for weeks 5 & 6 during a future Six Week Intensive to work on projects and receive additional one-on-one time with our instructors.

• Ability to submit and apply to our Intern Referral program.

• Ability to take both Avid Certification tests remotely.

**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.



