New Products Coming to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central
BOULDER, CO, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nolan Business Solutions today announced that their much-loved, custom-developed applications, Nolan Bank Feeds and Automated Bank Reconciliation, are going to be available soon via Microsoft AppSource for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. The Nolan products were launched at the Directions North America event, a premier Microsoft Dynamics 365 event, hosted April 3-6, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. At the event, the Nolan team showcased how these solutions can turn the time-consuming and tedious task of reconciling your cash into a breeze. These solutions are ideal for multi-location/multi-national companies with high transaction volumes, multiple bank accounts, and multiple general ledger cash accounts.
Nolan Bank Feeds allows the importing of bank statements directly into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central with minimal user intervention, allowing users to focus on the more important day to day tasks. Statements can be automatically downloaded and reconciled daily from not just multiple bank accounts worldwide but from payments gateways such as Stripe and PayPal, and credit cards.
Automated Bank Reconciliation streamlines the reconciliation process and delivers more accurate matching of results through the utilization of flexible auto-matching rules, automated deposit groups, amount tolerance, and auto-post to GL. As with Nolan Bank Feeds, Automated Bank Reconciliation supports payment gateways and credit cards and offers out-of-the-box inquiry and reporting capabilities.
“This is a big moment both for Nolan Business Solutions and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central users. Nolan Bank Feeds and Automated Bank Reconciliation are renowned in the ERP space and are being used worldwide by thousands of Microsoft GP and Oracle NetSuite users. We know Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central users have been waiting for these solutions and we are so pleased to now be able to deliver them” said Mark Hennessy – Managing Director.
With over fifty employees across the UK and US, Nolan Business Solutions can deliver proven on-premise, as well as Software as a Service (SaaS) bespoke functionality, making them stand out from the crowd.
Nolan Business Solutions
Nolan Bank Feeds allows the importing of bank statements directly into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central with minimal user intervention, allowing users to focus on the more important day to day tasks. Statements can be automatically downloaded and reconciled daily from not just multiple bank accounts worldwide but from payments gateways such as Stripe and PayPal, and credit cards.
Automated Bank Reconciliation streamlines the reconciliation process and delivers more accurate matching of results through the utilization of flexible auto-matching rules, automated deposit groups, amount tolerance, and auto-post to GL. As with Nolan Bank Feeds, Automated Bank Reconciliation supports payment gateways and credit cards and offers out-of-the-box inquiry and reporting capabilities.
“This is a big moment both for Nolan Business Solutions and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central users. Nolan Bank Feeds and Automated Bank Reconciliation are renowned in the ERP space and are being used worldwide by thousands of Microsoft GP and Oracle NetSuite users. We know Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central users have been waiting for these solutions and we are so pleased to now be able to deliver them” said Mark Hennessy – Managing Director.
With over fifty employees across the UK and US, Nolan Business Solutions can deliver proven on-premise, as well as Software as a Service (SaaS) bespoke functionality, making them stand out from the crowd.
Nolan Business Solutions
Nolan Business Solutions
ussales@nolanbusinesssolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn