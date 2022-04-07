﻿Versasec Releases Latest Version 6.3 of our Credential Management System vSEC:CMS

About

Versasec makes enterprises more secure with cybersecurity solutions empowered by hardware-based cryptography. By focusing on user credentials that enable strong multi-factor authentication, digital signatures and encryption, Versasec provides customers greater security in an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers and online business. Versasec’s flagship product, vSEC:CMS, helps companies of all sizes easily deploy and manage virtual and physical smarts cards, tokens, RFID and other PKI credentials throughout their lifecycle. Software developed by Versasec is available for on-prem and private clouds or as managed services (SaaS). Versasec has offices in Sweden, USA, Germany, France, UAE, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Egypt. It is headquartered in Stockholm. Its customers enjoy first-class support, maintenance, and training. In addition to a variety of government agencies around the globe, Versasec’s customers include HSBC, IMF, eBay, Northrop Grumman, EDAG, Hornbach, Raiffeisen Bank, SPGroup, Sunrise Regional Health, Banque Du Liban, Swiss Mobiliar, Cleveland Clinic, SERCO, KNPC and Sandia National Labs. Versasec's products and services are available worldwide through an extensive reseller network and via the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com Follow Versasec on LinkedIn (@versasec), Twitter (@versasec), and Facebook (@versasec).

