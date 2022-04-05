Submit Release
News Search

There were 613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,907 in the last 365 days.

Leon Coun­ty Jury Deliv­ers Guilty Ver­dict in Cap­i­tal Mur­der Case

CENTERVILLE - Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Criminal Prosecutions Division was responsible for securing a guilty verdict in State of Texas vs. Hollis Willingham for capital murder from a Leon County Jury in the 369th District Court. Willingham was arrested and convicted of the 2007 murder of Jim Craig Martin. The investigation of this case involved multiple agencies and lasted over ten years. Martin’s body was never located.   

The Office of the Attorney General is assisting the Leon County District Attorney. 

You just read:

Leon Coun­ty Jury Deliv­ers Guilty Ver­dict in Cap­i­tal Mur­der Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.