Ramesh Chaurasia: Digital awareness is the fuel for progress
Our organization is working to bring technology to every household so that everyone can enjoy the fruits of knowledge that digitalization brings”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chaurasia community is aggressively utilizing the online digital space for community development and welfare. Thanks to the efforts of Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Adarsh Chaurasia Mahasabha. They have launched a digital portal where all members of the community can sign up and use their membership to get access to extensive digital resources related to jobs, education, community service, skill development and more.
The Chaurasias have been a traditional betel farming community for centuries and they are now evolving as times change. They also want to learn new practices of trade and business related to betel farming which are compatible with the modern free market. The leaders of the community see immense potential in the youth and thus, entrepreneurship is being encouraged to help the community generate employment and more revenue.
Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia, the president of the organization said, “The whole world has gone digital. It had to happen eventually but with covid, everything went digital really fast because the outside world was closed. It is now proven that jobs, education and even businesses can work online and there are a lot of examples of businesses which were set from home. Our team wanted to make sure that our community gets the correct exposure so that they don’t miss out on this opportunity. We have launched an extensive E- portal which has been designed for all members of the community so that they can have free access to E-learning resources and other services offered by the organization. We have ensured that whether it is skill development, job related training or online education, everything is brought to the internet so that the whole community, regardless of location, can benefit from this. We already have thousands of members using our website to enhance their knowledge and skills in various fields. We will expand the website and add more services for all segments of the community.”
The Young members of the organization are hopeful that with the digitalization of workspaces, it will become easier for children from the marginalized sections of all communities to find equal spaces for education and getting exposure. The ones who are eligible for employment will not have to cross the barrier of physical location which was a hindrance for many families because they could not afford it. As work from home concept is brought out on scale, a large portion of youth from the community expects to get well paying jobs without having to leave their homes.
The goal of the organization and its leaders is to bring the Chaurasia-Tamboli community to an equal stage where they can have the same learning resources as other communities. Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia and his team work endlessly to gather the best and most updated online resources and knowledge which is then put on the website for the members to use. This movement of digital inclusiveness will create a solid and stable ecosystem of learning and skill development which will certainly help the Chaurasia community to find their voice and to learn the latest business practices.
“Our organization is working to bring technology to every household so that everyone can enjoy the fruits of knowledge that digitalization brings. Our children are now able to get the latest E-Books and direct guidance from the best teachers with online classes. We organize online career counselling sessions where students who are about to finish school are given the right guidance about various career opportunities. The list of benefits is endless and we have already started to see positive change. The level of awareness about mental health, physical health, economics, modern agriculture, start ups and government schemes has grown immensely. We are not going to stop until each member of our community is technology literate.” – Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia shared their goals and progress so far.
Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia is a successful businessman, philanthropist and a visionary. He hopes that with the collective efforts of the organization and the members of the community, they will be able to bring about a wave of development which will uplift all members who are motivated to succeed and work hard.
