TechnoServe Helped Increase Incomes, Revenue for 407,000 People and Businesses in 2021, Improving Lives of 2.3 Million
Annual report shows that the international nonprofit helped its beneficiaries around the world earn an additional $250 million in incremental wages and revenueARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International nonprofit TechnoServe released its 2021 annual report today, highlighting the organization’s achievements across 30 countries. Amid the continued challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, TechnoServe’s impact grew, with its programs helping 407,000 people or businesses in low-income countries to earn an additional $250 million in revenues and wages. Counting those who live in the same household as TechnoServe’s program participants, an estimated 2.3 million people’s lives improved.
The organization also made progress in enhancing the financial power of women in its programs, who often face restrictive gender norms as they seek to improve their income in more profitable–and often male-dominated–sectors. This year, a record 41% of those with increased income in TechnoServe’s programs were women, or women-owned businesses.
The report breaks down TechnoServe’s impact across its countries of operation in Latin America, Africa, and Asia, as well as across sectors. This past year, TechnoServe achieved the following impact in the umbrella sectors of:
• Agriculture: 341,000 people and businesses increased their revenue by $112 million
• Entrepreneurship: 66,000 people and businesses increased their revenue by $138 million
The report also highlights the cost-effectiveness of TechnoServe’s work: for every $1 spent, beneficiaries earned an additional $3.91.
In addition to exploring TechnoServe’s impact, the report also presents the organization’s vision for the future. It previews TechnoServe’s forthcoming strategic plan and spotlights its work on regenerative business solutions that restore natural resources and combat climate change while delivering better livelihoods to smallholder farmers and entrepreneurs.
“This year, people across the world worked with TechnoServe to build paths forward—overcoming challenges from pandemics, climate change, restrictive gender norms, and a host of other threats,” write TechnoServe President and CEO Will Warshauer and Board of Director Co-Chairs Michael J. Bush and Rachel Hines in the report’s introduction. “As long as there are people with the drive to achieve a better life, TechnoServe will be there to walk beside them—now, and for years to come.”
The full report can be found at https://www.technoserve.org/2021-annual-report/
##
About TechnoServe
Founded in 1968, TechnoServe is a leader in harnessing the power of the private sector to help people lift themselves out of poverty for good. A non-profit organization working in 30 countries, we work with people to build a better future through regenerative farms, businesses, and markets that increase incomes. Our vision is a sustainable world where all people in low-income communities have the opportunity to prosper.
More information at: Twitter: @TechnoServe | Facebook: @TechnoServe | LinkedIn: @TechnoServe
Nicholas Rosen
TechnoServe
media@tns.org