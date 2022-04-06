Sheriff David Clarke Endorses Cindy Werner for Lt. Governor-WI
EINPresswire.com/ -- Support For Cynthia (Cindy) Werner for Wisconsin Lt. Governor
I have been around politics for the better part of twenty years. In that time, I have come across many people who are involved in conservative politics as I attended and spoke at numerous events. I noticed someone who was always at these events. This person was always helping out, doing the grunt work that many people do not want to do, and did it, not looking for anything in return, but to help the movement succeed. I soon learned who this person was and after that, I continued to notice that she always showed up to help.
This person is Cynthia Werner, and now she is a candidate for the position of Lieutenant Governor for the state of Wisconsin in the August primary. I normally do not publicly get behind a candidate in a primary wanting instead to leave it to the voters. I am making an exception in this case, first of all, as a thank you to Cynthia for all of her past hard work for the Republican Party of Wisconsin and the conservative movement and what she would bring to the ticket in November. Her life story is impressive. She is accomplished.
Cynthia will be an addition to whoever wins the Governor’s Republican primary also in August. She will not just be a cheerleader. She will be a voice for grass root individuals. She has stayed connected at ground level. When she is in a meeting with the Governor and big donors and other influential special interest groups, she will make sure that the ground-level voters and the grassroots interests are represented. She won’t be afraid to speak up for YOU.
Cynthia Werner is getting my vote because she has earned it. I hope you do the same after you consider your options.
David A. Clarke Jr.
Sheriff (Ret) of Milwaukee County
President, America’s Sheriff LLC
Cindy Werner, is a mom, grandma, Christian, Constitutional conservative, and military Army veteran. I have stood in line with health care and federal correction workers fighting to end mandates, supported parents at school board meetings because our children belong to us, not the government with a focus on universal school choice (money follows the student), and I have been in our battle for over thirty years supporting our conservative values, my life has always been about service and commitment to God, country, and community and TODAY I need your help in this battle! Visit my website, join our team, and donate any amount at www.werner4ltgov.com/donate-now with today’s canceled culture knocking at my door I need your help. Thank you and have a blessed day. Read more at my website www.werner4ltgov.com
Cindy Werner
