Law Firm Stinson LLP replaces EOS.Web from SirsiDynix with Soutron
Stinson's new “Collections and Connections” Soutron portal delivers legal knowledge to 450 lawyers across the U.S.A.
Brian's vision of a legal library 'Collections and Connections' transformed the Stinson law library from a physical cul-de-sac destination into a more relevant knowledge portal for the firm's lawyers.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International library, archives, information, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces that law firm Stinson LLP has replaced legacy system EOS.Web from Sirsi Dynix with Soutron.
— Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron Global
With a decreasing physical collection and increasing use of digital materials, Systems and Knowledge Management Manager Brian McCann saw the need for the creation of a new knowledge portal that would enable practice groups to quickly find the exact online resources they needed. By upgrading their Integrated Library System (ILS) to Soutron, Stinson was able to provide their lawyers with a much more efficient and effective knowledge portal, easing information access for their lawyers while helping the library team members work smarter and more efficiently.
The firm’s new single-source ‘Collections and Connections’ Soutron portal provides quick links to saved searches for each practice group along with links to intranet pages developed for each practice group. Additionally, McCann created links to curated resources that the firm’s lawyers' access on a regular basis, such as WestLaw and LexisNexis, forming a powerful knowledge management portal that the firm’s lawyers can rely on to deliver the extensive legal knowledge they need.
“Brian’s vision of a legal library “Collections and Connections” transformed the Stinson law library from a physical cul-de-sac destination into a more relevant knowledge portal for the firm’s lawyers,” states Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron Global. “By partnering with Soutron, Brian was able to reduce the frustration the library staff had with EOS.Web and minimize the efforts required by their lawyers to quickly access inside and outside resources for their practice groups.”
About Soutron Global, Inc.
Soutron Global is a cloud-based Library, Archive, Knowledge, and Information Management Solutions provider dedicated to “Managing Library Transformation.” As a client-driven company with strong award-winning leadership, Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information centers around the globe to transition them to digital technologies with innovative, flexible, easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 30 years we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.
