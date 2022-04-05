Military Veteran Writes “The Break Down,” a Guidebook for Aspiring Models
Author Regina L. Warren is founder of The 360° Experience, which focuses on the self-esteem crisis in adolescent womenINDIANAPOLIS , UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regina L. Warren, the executive director of The 360° Experience, a confidence consulting and coaching organization, is thrilled to announce the release of “The Break Down,” a guidebook for aspiring models.
“The Break Down” explains the basic foundations of modeling and where to start.
“Models are unaware of the business of modeling. This is not a one-time reading book. This is a guidebook for notes and continual referencing and should be used by models to get started or to increase their knowledge base,” Warren said.
Warren, a military veteran with more than 20 years in the modeling industry, is the founder of The 360° Experience, which focuses on building beauty inside and out using confidence and self-esteem boosts and primarily works with young ladies in modeling and cheer.
Warren and her team offer more than 20 years of experienced success in print, television commercials, runway, coordinating fashion shows and high-level model activity and coaching. “We have the resources to succeed in the industry,” she said.
The 360° Experience is designed to bring the model experience to all who want to become a model. The team consists of a photographer, model coach, makeup artist, hairstylist and optional wardrobe stylist. This diverse team dedicates their time to making over those interested in modeling.
“At our 360° Model Experience, you are the center of attention and have the opportunity to build your portfolio, composite card, talent resume or branding business cards,” Warren said. “We are available if you are interested to have this special team help build your model marketing material or just want a ‘girls model makeover party.’”
The 360° Model Experience allows all ladies an opportunity to become a model for a day, “an opportunity to prove you are just as beautiful as the girls in the magazines,” Warren said. The experience provides coaches, a photographer, a makeup artist, a hairstylist, wardrobe specialists, runway, lights, camera and participants “bring the action,” she said.
The 360° Experience also offers a 360° Model Bootcamp, a monthly model-training event where aspiring models come to learn what it means to be a model, the required skills and how to work with skilled photographers, makeup artists and creative directors.
The 360° Model Bootcamp also offers training for people interested in becoming a model coach. Two sessions are offered, one in March and one in September.
Another program of The 360° Experience is The 360° Cheer Club, which allows cheerleaders to build their cheer skills and become self-leaders. The 360° Cheer Club is an AAU cheer club that actively cheers for other AAU teams, such as basketball and football. The cheer club only has two tryout clinics throughout the year.
Warren said The 360° Cheer Club is built on three pillars of success: confidence, ambition and never give up.
Cheerleading experience is not required to participate. Each 360° Cheer team has six to 10 girls with one dedicated cheer coach and they practice two times per week, depending on the needs of the team. The 360° Cheer Club is an AAU recreational team that builds confidence, ambition and the spirit of never giving up in every cheerleader.
To purchase “The Break Down,” visit checkout.square.site/buy/FI6ODXZKOF4PJGSKWIFJ7J5H.
For more information about The 360° Experience, visit 360everything.org.
