Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to receive President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

SWEDEN, April 5 - On Thursday 7 April, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will receive President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Stockholm.

Time: Place: 16.00 Photo opportunity at the entrance of Adelcrantz House. Kl. 17.30 Press conference (in English) Venue: Stockholm Exergi, Jägmästargatan 2, Stockholm (Hjorthagen).

Advance registration to attend the press conference and the Photo opportunity is required (places are limited). Send an email to Nina Kefi no later than 12.00 on Wednesday 6 April; see Press Contact below. Please give your name and the name of your editorial office, and indicate whether you are a reporter or a photographer. Please also attach a photo of your press credentials.

They will discuss the security situation in Europe and the green transition, with a special focus on Swedish forestry. von der Leyen will also present the Commission’s assessment of Sweden’s recovery plan.

Minister for EU Affairs Hans Dahlgren will also take part in the meeting.

16.00 Photo opportunity when the Prime Minister receives Ursula von der Leyen at the entrance of Adelcrantz House. 

Advance registration is required (places are limited). Send an email to Nina Kefi no later than 12.00 on Wednesday 6 April; see Press Contact below. Give your name and the name of your editorial office, and attach a photo of your press credentials. 

Photographers enter via Kopparporten, Rödbodgatan 6, between 15.15 and 15.45. Please bring your press credentials.

Kl. 17.30 Press conference (in English) Entry 16.45–17.15

Venue: Stockholm Exergi Jägmästargatan 2, Stockholm (Hjorthagen)

Advance registration to attend the press conference is required. Please send an email to Nina Kefi no later than 12.00 on Wednesday 6 April; see Press Contact below. Please give your name and the name of your editorial office, and indicate whether you are a reporter or a photographer. Please also attach a photo of your press credentials.

