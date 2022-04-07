Amaiz Launches Free* banking service for Ukrainian Refugees
I hope this action by Amaiz makes life that little bit easier for refugees in the UK and it inspires others to take action.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amaiz, the British banking app, founded by Ukrainian born Sergei Dobrovolskii, has launched a free* banking service for Ukrainian refugees in the UK. All accounts come with a £15 donation from Amaiz. Amaiz is also giving offering free (no commission) transfers for all Amaiz customers to Ukraine until the end of July .
Refugees arriving in the UK are reliant on charitable handouts and many cannot even pay for basic necessities. Ukrainian payment cards can be used abroad, but Ukrainian banks imposed withdrawal and transaction limits. Many Ukrainians took cash from their bank accounts, but Ukrainian currency (hryvnia) is non-convertible across most of Europe. The European Central Bank is working on a facility to allow refugees to convert hryvnia into local currency within the next three months.
Opening a traditional bank account in the UK requires proof of residence (and ID) which makes it impossible for most refugees. Amaiz has a simpler process and the ID can be verified online. Amaiz are able to onboard refugees as soon as they have crossed into UK territory and are in a position to provide ID and stamp from the Border Force UK. This allows them to be able to receive payments into the account and one additional step to securing employment.
The account can be managed from any Smart phone and comes with a payment card that can be used wherever card payment is accepted.
Amaiz founder, Ukrainian born Sergei Dobrovolskii, explained his motivation for the new accounts: “Since the invasion I’ve been considering what action I can take to help my countrymen. I’ve been told that refugees are struggling with banking services and getting access to their money. I felt that this was the problem I was best placed to help with. Unlike the large banks, Amaiz is agile enough to make this happen quickly with the minimum of bureaucracy required.”
Sergei, who is also donating €1 000 000 of his own money concludes; “So many people around the world are doing what they can to help my countrymen. Whether it’s Elon Musk with Starlink or the British people accepting the refugees into their homes in such huge numbers. It’s been heart-warming to witness at this time of horror. I hope this action by Amaiz makes life that little bit easier for refugees in the UK and it inspires others to take action.”
To apply for an account with Amaiz you should download the Amaiz app and complete the ID process. The payment card will arrive at an address of your choosing. The cost for people who are not refugees starts at just £4.99 (+vat) per month. There will be no charge for refugees until 31st December 2022.
About Amaiz
Amaiz provides quick and easy banking (including international payments) in one easy to use app. For business users, it integrates with accountancy software so that bookkeeping can be automated and carried out ‘on the go’.
Amaiz is not a bank. Amaiz Ltd is an e-money institution under UK Electronic Money Regulations 2011. It is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (900857).
For more information please visit www.amaiz.com .
