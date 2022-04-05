HIP Video Promo presents: Foundry Town Survivors share behind-the-scenes video for "Hopes and Dreams"

ANN ARBOR, MI, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VENTS MAGAZINE | Foundry Town Survivors share behind-the-scenes video for “Hopes and Dreams”

After Foundry Town Survivors' unparalleled experience shooting the well-received "Hopes and Dreams" music video with Emmy and Grammy winning Filmmaker Paul Crowder, the team released "Hopes and Dreams - Behind the Scenes" to give fans and followers the inside scoop regarding the creative process and the journey to reaching the final product.

Mark Tomorsky and Tommy Johnsmiller, members of Foundry Town Survivors, saw the single's great potential for a cinematic tale with film noir style visuals while writing it. Crowder, a musician turned award-winning film editor behind "Dogtown and Z-Boys" and "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years," reveals how he found his inspiration from two film noir classics. His ability to envision the outcome of specific shots and take advantage of all his surroundings shine in "Hopes and Dreams." Crowder's expertise and connection with Tomorsky and Johnsmiller created a dream team of passionate, exceptional creatives who took a deep dive into storyboarding, planning the stunning imagery and shots as if "Hopes and Dreams" was a feature film.

“Hopes and Dreams” has already received recognition winning the Best Shorts Competition “Award of Excellence Special Mention: Music Video.” The story confronts unchecked human desires and tells a dark tale of ambition, frustrated hopes, and runaway consequences. This deep plot is driven by the characters played by Brendan Holmes and Samantha Richardson, and beyond those on-screen, more actors and factors affected the video than meet the eye.

From the band jumping in on production to the director's family taking part in the shoot and video editing to adapting to conditions that could not be foreseen, the "Hopes and Dreams - Behind the Scenes" clip serves as a tell-all for the details audiences can better appreciate once they know about them.

One of the best things to come from the behind-the-scenes video is that Foundry Town Survivors and their top-notch production team have already begun brainstorming and considering continuing this story with these characters in future releases as a prequel, sequel, or both.

To get the complete picture of the genius behind Foundry Town Survivors' latest single and music video release, check out the "Hopes and Dreams - Behind the Scenes" video below.

