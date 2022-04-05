Cardiovascular Associates of America Aligns with Cardiovascular Industry Veteran, Larry J. Johnston
Johnston Brings Three Decades of Cardiovascular Services Leadership to CVAUSAORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) today announced the appointment of industry veteran, Larry Johnston, MBA, FACHE, as a senior strategic advisor effective immediately. Johnston will provide advice to CVAUSA on major strategic issues affecting cardiovascular services and lead regional development efforts for cardiovascular groups partnering with CVAUSA. Johnston will work closely with CVAUSA’s chief executive officer, Tim Attebery, along with the physician and administrative leaders of the CVAUSA network.
“I have known and worked with Larry for nearly 20 years. He’s an accomplished and seasoned healthcare leader with tremendous experience in the development and expansion of cardiovascular services,” said Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA. “He knows how to collaborate with physicians and help them generate more value for their patients and payors.”
Concurrently, Johnston is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Strategic Foresight Healthcare. He has over 30 years of experience as a chief executive leading cardiovascular delivery services with cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, and cardiac anesthesiologists. His experiences include managing private cardiovascular practices, health system employed cardiovascular specialists, and the health system’s multispecialty physician network.
“I am excited to join the team of professionals at CVAUSA who are building a premier national physician management services organization of like-minded physicians and staff. Tim Attebery has brought together a team with shared vision, values, goals, and culture that encourages excellent clinical outcomes, practice-building growth, and financial performance,” said Larry Johnston, Senior Strategic Advisor, CVAUSA. “CVAUSA has a unique business model that allows physicians to retain their autonomy, advance their practices, and share the best methods with their colleagues nationally.”
Prior to Strategic Foresight, Johnston managed the cardiovascular service line at Huntsville Health System, the 5th largest non-profit health system in the US. While at Huntsville Health System, he was responsible for all administrative aspects including strategy, quality, finance and operations.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America backed by Webster Equity Partners aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com
