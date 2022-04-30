76.5% of Male Dumpers Return within 60 Days of BreakUp - Study
We asked 1400 men on if they regret dumping their girlfriend? The results will shock you! Here are the Findings of the Survey along with the Infographic
If you truly want to get your ex back, try adopting a 60-day no-contact rule. The 60 day no contact rule states that you must refrain from communicating with your ex in any way for 60 days.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The psychology of no contact on male dumper study by the DatingTipsLife website revealed that 76.5% of male dumpers regret dumping their girlfriend within 60 days post break up. No contact rule male psychology does work, you simply must be patient and refrain from contacting your ex for 60 days after the breakup.
DatingTipsLife conducted a survey on their website, where 1400 men participated. Participants included adults aged 22–45 who are currently living in the United States. Participants were mailed the survey, which was completed online.
This poll was only open to male dumpers, which meant they had to have dumped at least once in order to participate. As a result, every man who participated in this survey admitted to being the dumper atleast once. Men revealed that no contact after breakup, made them realise the importance of their ex. This proves that no contact rule male psychology does work.
Male dumper psychology is such that if you do not contact your ex until 60 days post break up he will come back to you. The no contact rule stages reveal that men realise their mistake late. It can take upto 60 days for your man to realise he wants you back.
Mentioned below are some of the key findings of the psychology of no contact on male dumper study:
— Do You Regret Dumping Your Girlfriend?
76.5% of men who participated in the survey admitted to regret dumping their girlfriend within 60 days post-breakup
— Would You Go back to your ex given a chance?
73 % of men who participated in the survey admitted they will go back to their ex-girlfriend if given a chance
— Did No Contact help you realise the importance of your ex?
68% of men who participated in the survey revealed no contact with their partner helped them realise the importance of their ex.
Why is the no contact rule so effective? It is because male dumper psychology post break up is different to that of females. Men are initially happy after dumping their girlfriend, but as time passes they regret this decision.
The DatingTipsLife "psychology of no contact on male dumper" survey proves that men respond to no contact. No contact rule male psychology can help you get your ex back. 68% of the men who participated in the survey revealed that no contact with their ex-post break up made them realise how important their ex is. This demonstrates that no contact on dumper works.
The male mind during no contact goes into a defensive phase where they seek their ex-partner. Stages of no contact for dumper are such that they are initially happy, but as their habit of daily communication with ex is disrupted, they grow anxious and eventually contact their ex.
Does the no contact rule work if you were dumped? This survey shows that no contact rule success rate is 73%, illustrating that it works. Men respond to no contact, so if you want to get your ex back it is worth giving it a try.
