DATAR CANCER GENETICS ENTERS INTO PARTNERSHIP WITH THE LONDON CLINIC TO OFFER ENHANCED CANCER TESTING SERVICES

This collaboration will provide advanced cancer genomics to the patient community, and we will work closely with The London Clinic oncology team to support better informed clinical decision making”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics has announced its partnership with The London Clinic, the UK’s leading independent charitable hospital, to provide precision oncology-based solutions to improve the detection and treatment of cancers. The partnership brings together two organisations that are dedicated to finding ever better ways to detect and treat cancers for the betterment of patients around the world.
Datar Cancer Genetics has been at the forefront in developing greater insight into the cancer ecosystem and offering its molecular and cell analysis-based product services to clinicians and patients globally.
The London Clinic, the UK’s largest independent charitable hospital, has a pioneering cancer treatment centre in its Duchess of Devonshire Wing. This state-of-the-art facility, spanning eight floors, has received its second five-star Quality Environment Mark from MacMillan in 2022, and was commended for “providing the highest quality of clinical care for its users within a well-designed, arranged and safe environment”. As part of its charitable purpose, The London Clinic remains committed to technological innovation in cancer care and also offers Moving On, a free of charge survivorship programme for cancer patients.
"We are delighted to partner with The London Clinic and extend our innovative, personalized cancer solutions with an unparalleled range of blood diagnostics for clinicians and patients", said Dr Vineet Datta, Executive Director, Datar Cancer Genetics. "This collaboration will provide advanced cancer genomics to the patient community, and we will work closely with the oncology team to support better informed clinical decision making.”
Lina Patel, Head of Cancer Care at The London Clinic said: “We believe that our partnership with Datar Cancer Genetics will provide an excellent platform to offer precision personalised medicine, leading to more patients surviving and hopefully thriving for many years post-treatment. It’s through partnerships like this, with best practice shared openly, that the global heath community will advance clinical excellence.”
About The London Clinic
The London Clinic is the UK’s leading independent charitable hospital, situated in Harley Street, the heart of London’s medical district. Opened in February 1932 by the Duke and Duchess of York (later becoming King George VI), The London Clinic has been at the forefront of healthcare for 90 years. Our services are provided across seven buildings housing ten theatres, 234 beds, consulting rooms and a wide range of diagnostic services, including the latest 3T MRI scanner. The Duchess of Devonshire Wing, The London Clinic’s custom-built cancer centre, spans eight floors, offering access to state-of-the-art radiotherapy and chemotherapy suites, along with Europe’s largest private stem cell collection and storage facility. We were the first independent hospital in the UK to gain the Joint Accreditation Committee ISCT Europe and EBMT (JACIE) accreditation in recognition of our quality standards in stem cell work. As a full-service hospital, The London Clinic offers the most comprehensive range of services of any UK private hospital, including a 13 bed, Level 3 Intensive Care Unit and in-house pathology laboratory. We employ over 1,300 expert nurses, allied healthcare professionals, doctors and support roles. Our 600 world-class consultants specialise in cancer care, digestive diseases, orthopaedics, neurology, general surgery and cosmetic surgery. As a charity, The London Clinic reinvests all profits to further our vision to advance clinical excellence and share best practice worldwide. We were the first private hospital in the UK to introduce robotic surgery for prostate cancer and SpyGlass technology for endoscopy. We continue to invest significantly in the education of our people, supporting nurses to complete their degrees and fellows to become consultants. Follow us at linkedin.com/company/the-london-clinic and twitter.com/thelondonclinic.
About Datar Cancer Genetics
Datar Cancer Genetics is a leading cancer research corporation specializing in non-invasive techniques for better screening, diagnosis, and management of cancer. Datar Cancer Genetics has a College of American Pathologists (CAP), CLIA, ISO15189, ISO9001 and ISO27001 accredited molecular genomic facility at India with a staff strength over 200, in addition to a state-of-the-art lab facility in the United Kingdom. Our team of scientists, clinicians, advisors and experts, based out of the United Kingdom, U.S.A., Germany and India, help advance our innovative technologies for better cancer management.
