DNS Firewall Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities - 2026

Increasing preference, attributed to its compatibility with the Windows operating system (OS), is another positive trend driving the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in data security concerns in all data sensitive companies around the world, increase in virtualization in the IT sector, and rise in the implementation of BYOD policy are the major factors that drive the growth of the market.

In addition, the increase in the use of web applications and the vulnerability of domain name systems to intrusions and malware fuels the DNS firewall market growth.

However, the high cost of implementation and the up gradation of DNS firewall and Information Technology (IT) security budget hamper the growth of the wall market. Furthermore, the use of cloud-based technology in DNS firewall is anticipated to provide major opportunities for the DNS firewall market.

The DNS firewall market is segmented into deployment model, organization size, end-user, industry vertical, and region. Based on deployment mode, it is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

Based on end-user the market is categorized into DNS providers, domain name registrars, enterprises, website hosts, and service providers. As per industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, media & entertainment, government, retail and e-commerce, IT & telecom, education, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the global DNS firewall market analysis are Cisco System Inc., IBM Corporation, Allied Telesis Inc., Verigio Communications, Cloudflare Inc., Efficient IP, EonScope Inc., Akamai Technologies, eSentire Inc., and Constellix. The current and future DNS firewall market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the DNS firewall market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the DNS firewall market share is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the DNS firewall industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market size from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

