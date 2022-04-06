Increasing Need For Border Security Drives Military Robots Market Demand

Military Robots Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global military robots market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of land-based military robots by various countries for border security. Border security robots that are based on hybrid wireless sensor networks were introduced to address concerns about national security. The primary objective of the border patrol robots is to save the lives of security personnel deployed for border surveillance. Border patrol systems that utilize the PIR sensor for human detection and a metal detector for explosive detection, can accurately detect the border intrusion with minimum human involvement. The system also uses a wireless camera to continuously monitor the border. Based on the fact that autonomous military systems can cut down costs, improve effectiveness, enable more broad military operations, and importantly help keep security personnel out of harm, various countries are adopting military robots for border security. According to the military robots market research, the increasing adoption of military robots by various countries, therefore, is expected to drive the market growth.

The global military robots market size is expected grow from $16.88 billion in 2021 to $18.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the military robots market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The military robot market share is expected to reach $26.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Military robots market trends include multi-mission robots which are designed to carry out multi-domain operations in the military. Unlike humans, robots do not suffer from physical and mental exhaustion. With continuous advances in electronic component technology and miniaturization, the operational flexibility of robots increased tremendously. They exhibit greater endurance from the impact of bombs and weapons ensuring greater security. Today's robots are equipped with mission-specific tasks and individual munitions. The payloads that these robots carry may be integrated into line with the mission requirements. For instance, 710 Kobra is a heavy-duty, multi-mission robot designed by American robot maker iRobot Defense & Security (now Endeavor Robotics Holdings) to provide increased safety and mission effectiveness for soldiers, first responders, and security personnel.

Major players covered in the global military robots market are Lockheed Marin Corporation, Northrup Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, Aerovironment, Inc, Irobot, Boston Dynamics, Thales Group, Elbit Systems Ltd, and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

North America was the largest region in military robot market in 2021. North America is also expected to be the fastest growing region in the global military robots market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the military robots market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

TBRC’s global military robots market report is segmented by platform into land, marine, airborne, by application into ISR, search and rescue, combat support, transportation, EOD, mine clearance, firefighting, by payload into sensors, cameras, LCD screens, weapons, radar, others, by end-user into armed forces, homeland securities.

