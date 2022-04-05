Global biosurgery market will reach $21.55 billion by 2027, growing by 6.6% annually
TEXAS, US, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global biosurgery market will reach $21.55 billion by 2027, growing by 6.6% annually over 2020-2027 owing to the growth in joint reconstruction and spinal fusion, the increasing number of surgeries especially minimally invasive surgeries due to lifestyle disorders and the rise in the overweight & aging population.
Highlighted with 83 tables and 82 figures, this 155-page report “Global Biosurgery Market 2020-2027 by Product, Source Type (Natural, Synthetic), Application (Orthopedic, General, Neurological, Cardiovascular), and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global biosurgery market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
• Market Structure
• Growth Drivers
• Restraints and Challenges
• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
• Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global biosurgery market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Source Type, Application, and Region.
Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.
• Hemostatic Agents
• Bone-graft Substitutes
o Synthetic Graft Extender
o Demineralized Bone Matrix
o Bone Morphogenetic Proteins
o Cell-Based Matrices
• Surgical Sealants and Adhesives
o Natural Surgical Sealing Agents
o Synthetic Surgical Sealing Agents
• Soft-tissue Attachments
o Natural & Biological Mesh/Patch
o Synthetic Mesh/Patch
• Adhesion Barriers
o Natural Adhesion Barriers
o Synthetic Adhesion Barriers
• Staple Line Reinforcement
Based on Source Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.
• Natural/Biological Products
• Synthetic Products
Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2017-2027 included in each section.
• Orthopedic Surgery
• General Surgery
• Neurological Surgery
• Cardiovascular Surgery
• Gynecological Surgery
• Other Applications
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Source Type, and Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard)
Betatech Medical
CryoLife Inc.
CSL Limited
Hemostasis LLC
Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic PLC
Pfizer, Inc.
Sanofi S.A.
Stryker Corporation
