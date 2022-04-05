BlueFly Studios Announces Launch of Website Redesign
A contemporary design for digital marketing services with engaging new content and improvements to user interface aimed to strengthen its brand identity.TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueFly Studios announced the launch of their website redesign, www.blueflystudios.com. to reveal the company’s new brand identity. Being in the business of digital marketing services, BlueFly Studios redesigned its website to feature a distinct yet contemporary layout modernized for their target audience; while remaining an easy-to-use site for user experience.
Steve Gray, marketing director of BlueFly Studios, says that “for the past years, BlueFly Studios has been providing prime digital marketing, web design, and WordPress hosting services. In line with this, the redesign includes aesthetic enhancements to provide a more engaging user experience and enhanced navigation to help our visitors easily find the information they need.” Regarding the company’s objective, Gray adds that it involves “[reflecting] our brand image and [making] it more appealing to service business owners, companies in various fields, and target audience. It is important to align our branding with what BlueFly Studios is: an easy and ready-to-use scalable solution for their business.”
As BlueFly Studios repositions itself in a new digital transformation, visitors can easily navigate the website having all the information they need. The brand icon was redesigned in order to make it look more modern and to embody the three pillars of BlueFly Studios service offerings: digital marketing, web design, and WordPress hosting.
What BlueFly Studios aims is consistent functionality which is presented in an accessible format along with a content that succinctly answers the inquiries of their customers, were key to their success. The new website does not only provide enhanced customer experience, but also does a better job in sharing what the company really is and what it is like working with them.
In the unveiled site redesign, the website has an updated and engaging content, written in an easy to understand language. The information-rich content is presented with clear visual graphics and enough white space for readability and user experience. Apart from the content and layout, BlueFly Studios’ site security remains to be a top priority.
About BlueFly Studios
BlueFly Studios is an internet marketing service provider enabling businesses to achieve their business goals through digital marketing solutions. BlueFly Studios offer services such as SEO, PPC, social media, web design and more. They are a full-service digital marketing company with a mission to help businesses of all sizes grow through highly targeted and cost-efficient performance marketing.
Steve Gray
Blue Fly Studios
+1 626-587-8517
email us here