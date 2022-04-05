PHILIPPINES, April 5 - Press Release April 5, 2022 Gatchalian urges gov't agencies to comply with energy conservation program Senator Win Gatchalian urged all government agencies, including local government units, to comply with the mandatory energy efficiency and conservation measures following tight power supply seen in the Luzon and Visayas grids this summer. "The government should lead the way in complying with the provisions of the law institutionalizing energy efficiency and conservation," Gatchalian said. Republic Act No. 11285, otherwise known as the Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EEC) Act which Gatchalian co-authored and sponsored in the Senate, provides for the implementation of a Government Energy Management Program (GEMP) aimed at reducing the government's monthly consumption of electricity and fuel use of government vehicles. Also covered in the GEMP are government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs), government financial institutions (GFIs), state universities and colleges (SUCs) as well as local government units (LGUs). "In enacting this law, we want to institutionalize energy efficiency and conservation as a national way of life to secure sufficiency and stability of energy supply in the country and to help cushion the impact of high prices of imported fuels. It will also be beneficial to the environment and our finances. Our government should take the lead to encourage the public to do their share in energy conservation," the re-electionist senator said. The Inter-Agency Energy Efficiency and Conservation Committee (IAEECC), in a resolution issued in 2020, required the designation of an energy efficiency and conservation officer (EEC officer) in all government offices, GFIs, GOCCs, SUCs and LGUs who shall lead in the planning and adoption of energy efficiency and conservation strategies. A total of 7,441 government offices are required to designate their respective EEC officer but as of October 27, 2021, only 1,760 offices or 24% have complied with the said requirement or 76% are non-compliant, Gatchalian said. Meanwhile, a recent advisory was issued by the IAEECC to set a 10% reduction target for government agencies' power and fuel consumption to mitigate the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and to ensure ample electricity during the upcoming national polls. Mga ahensya ng gobyerno inudyukan ni Gatchalian na magtipid sa kuryente Nanawagan si Senador Win Gatchalian sa lahat ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno, kabilang ang local government units, na sumunod sa mandatory energy efficiency at conservation measures kasunod ng nakaambang pagkulang ng reserbang kuryente mula sa Luzon grid at Visayas grid ngayong tag-init. "Ang gobyerno ay dapat manguna sa pagsunod sa mga probisyon ng batas hinggil sa paggamit at pagtitipid ng enerhiya," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ang Republic Act No. 11285, o ang Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EEC) Act kung saan isa sa may-akda at sponsor sa Senado si Gatchalian, ay nagtatakda ng pagpapatupad ng Government Energy Management Program (GEMP) na naglalayong mabawasan ang buwanang konsumo sa kuryente ng mga tanggapan ng pamahalaan at gasolina ng kanilang mga sasakyan. Sakop ng GEMP ang government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs), government financial institutions (GFIs), state universities and colleges (SUCs), gayundin ang local government units (LGUs). "Dahil sa batas na ito, kailangan nating mailatag ang mga pamamaraan ng pagtitipid sa kuryente bilang pangkalahatang paraan ng pamumuhay upang matiyak ang sapat at katatagan ng suplay ng enerhiya sa bansa at upang makatulong sa epekto ng mataas na presyo ng produktong petrolyo sa pandaigdigang pamilihan. Bukod sa makakatipid na tayo, magiging kapaki-pakibanang din ito sa ating kapaligiran. Dapat manguna ang gobyerno sa pagsunod sa programa upang mahikayat rin ang publiko na makibahagi sa pagtitipid ng enerhiya," hirit ng re-electionist na senador. Ayon sa isang resolusyong inilabas noong 2020 ng Inter-Agency Energy Efficiency and Conservation Committee (IAEECC), dapat magtalaga ng isang energy efficiency and conservation officer (EEC officer) sa bawat tanggapan ng gobyerno, GFIs, GOCCs, SUCs, at LGUs upang pamunuan ang mga estratehiya ng pagtitipid sa kuryente. May kabuuang 7,441 na tanggapan ng gobyerno ang kinakailangang magtalaga ng kani-kanilang EEC officer ngunit nasa 1,760 na opisina o 24% lamang ang sumusunod sa kautusan at 76% ang hindi pa sumusunod, batay sa datos na lumabas noong Oktubre 27, 2021. Samantala, sa isang advisory na inilabas kamakailan ng IAEECC, nagtakda ito ng 10% na pagbabawas sa pagkonsumo ng kuryente at gasolina ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno upang maibsan ang epekto ng krisis dala ng tensyon sa pagitan ng Russia at Ukraine at upang matiyak na may sapat na kuryente pagdating ng halalan.