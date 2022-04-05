Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: The Coupe de France is an example of local sports marketing
A championship that involves four continents and is the world's greatest expression of club soccer. That's why it's a whole World Cup”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most special Cup in the world, the Coupe de France.
— Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
"Now, in those old colonial corners of France, the Coupe makes it possible to close the gap. Those of the playing field. And the others, too. At least for that immense time that lasts 90 minutes. "
To speak of the Coupe de France is to speak of one of the most numerous and special competitions in the whole world of soccer. A tournament with so many contrasts that it is difficult to imagine what really happens. A national cup like the rest of the existing ones in the old continent that has a particular difference, the maximum cup competition of the Gallic country can be disputed from the Caribbean and South America to the most remote confines of Africa and Oceania.
The competition, born in 1917, has come to host more than 8,500 teams from all over France, including all the teams from the overseas territories and departments located across four continents. The competition features cultures and teams from as far-flung destinations as New Caledonia and Polynesia in Oceania, Guyana and Martinique in the Caribbean. Mayotte and Reunion in southern Africa, as well as the main teams of continental France, such as the current champion Lille, Paris with its stars, Marseille, Lyon or Monaco, just to mention a few. The Cup holds the record of being the competition with the longest travels in the world of football.
Competition system.
All the teams affiliated to the FFF (French Football Federation) compete in the Coupe de France, ranging from the teams that make up Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, to the smallest teams from the bottom level of French soccer, which includes all the territories belonging to France. Thus, New Caledonia, Tahiti (Oceania), Mayotte, Reunion (Africa), Saint Pierre and Miquelon (North America), Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Martin (Caribbean) and even French Guiana (geographically in South America) have been taking part in the competition since the 1961/62 season.
In total, the Cup has 14 knockout rounds where the first division clubs make their appearance until the ninth round or round of 32nd finals. It is from this round onwards that the Federation pays out of its own pocket for all the overseas teams to travel to France, provided that they manage to play in this round. The only precedent of a Ligue 1 team traveling to an overseas territory was in 1989, when Nantes traveled to French Guiana to face Geldar Kourou, whom they beat 11-0 on aggregate.
Big surprises.
The participation of overseas territories makes the French Cup perhaps the most exotic and surprising cup in the world. However, teams from overseas often lose in the first round. Throughout history, only three teams from these territories have ever managed to reach the knockout rounds on European soil. The first of these was St. Lousienne from the African island of Réunion, who managed to win at home to Pontivy from mainland France on penalties. A few years later, Matoury of French Guiana beat another continental side, Oissel. Finally, on the Caribbean island of Martinique, Club Franciscain beat Saint-Geneviève Sports 2-0. These were the only occasions on which teams from overseas territories managed to triumph on French soil.
Another of the great surprises of the competition took place in 2018 when the modest Les Herbiers, a team of third division neighbors, played in the final against the mighty PSG, thus writing one of the most surprising chapters in the recent history of the Cup.
Although ten teams from the second division have made it to the final, only two managed to win the cup: Le Havre (1959) and Guingamp (2009). From the third division, only four teams have contested the final, the last one being the aforementioned Les Herbiers in 2018.
During the year 2000, The Racing Club de Calais, disputed the fourth category (CFA or French Amateur Championship) when it would surprisingly leave on the road historical teams such as Lille, Cannes, Racing de Strasbourg and Girondins de Bordeaux, before facing the. Nantes in the final. Defending champion and favorite Nantes would start by losing. The fourth-tier team was part of a script worthy of Hollywood.
However, after Nantes equalized, Alain Caveglia converted a controversial penalty on the hour mark to give the Ligue One side the title. Despite the pain, Racing de Calais made history and Mickael Landreau, goalkeeper for Nantes and the national team, lifted the Cup alongside Reginal Becke, captain of the surprising team made up of doctors, gardeners and port workers. A story worthy of the biggest and most spectacular competition on the planet, the Coupe de France.
"A championship that involves four continents and is the world's greatest expression of club soccer. That's why it's a whole World Cup." Jose Eshkenazi Smeke said.
Jose Eshkenazi Smeke Líder Publicista y Director de soccer Media Solutions