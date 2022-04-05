New SEL Teacher for Mansfield Pilot Program Preps Pre-K Students for Great Start in School
Mind Body Align at School teaches SEL to students and teachers, increasing resilience and improving learning outcomes.
Brenda Engelman teaches social and emotional learning and believes her mindfulness practice helps her stay calm and focused in the classroom even when things don’t go as planned.
Brenda Engelman launches pilot of Mind Body Align at School’s social and emotional learning program yielding positive learning outcomes
Engelman teaches social and emotional learning lessons to students in the classroom. She has a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from The University of Findlay and is licensed by the Ohio Department of Education. She has experience teaching in general classrooms as well as special education classrooms and is passionate about making a positive difference in the lives of children.
“Brenda makes it easy for students to practice mindfulness and make it a consistent part of the daily routine and culture of schools,” said Julie Braumberger, director of education for Mind Body Align. “She has an inherently positive, gentle way about her. As a teacher licensed up through grade three and with a special endorsement for early education of the handicapped, Brenda knows how to reach all the students. They love her.”
“Mindfulness is the missing piece in the social and emotional learning programs in most schools,” said Engelman. “We bring this piece into the classrooms- first to the teachers using our professional development. Educators love how it improves learning. Our new program is working really well- it is a game-changer.”
This school year, Engelman led the pilot for Mind Body Align at School’s new program that was recently named a finalist for the SIIA Innovation Showcase. When she is not at work, Engelman spends time with her daughter and enjoys reading, listening to music, and experiencing the beauty of nature. She is a lifelong learner who values wellness, personal growth, and mindful living.
