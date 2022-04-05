Siren Rock Brewing Company Releases "The Faithful Fool", A Seasonal Tangerine Creamsicle Sour
The April release signifies the second in The Fool series of sour beers from the newest DFW brewery
At Siren Rock, quality and experiences are everything. We believe this seasonal version of our sour is the next step in showing craft beer lovers a different side of our abilities.”ROCKWALL, TEXAS, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Siren Rock Brewing Company has launched a new springtime seasonal to the market called The Faithful Fool, a tangerine creamsicle sour with a juicy mix of citrus aroma, nuanced tartness, and hints of sweet juicy tangerines. The inspiration to create this style of beer came from the brewery’s recent success with its sister seasonal, The Loyal Fool Blackberry Cobbler Sour, and a continuous desire to create innovative beer for Dallas’ growing craft beer landscape.
— Eva Cannon, Founder, VP Marketing
“There are so many fantastic breweries making amazing craft beers in Dallas.” said Eva Cannon, co-founder of Siren Rock Brewing Company. “There’s currently a big push in the market for hazy IPAs, but I believe that Dallas craft beer drinkers are also looking for something much fruitier and more tart that hits their pallet differently.”
At almost 15 pounds per barrel of sweet tangerine preserves, The Faithful Fool is just that—a refreshing fruit bomb that simultaneously delivers both tartness and sweetness that makes this a perfect combination of delight. After months of successfully selling the Loyal Fool Blackberry Cobbler Sour throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, this new version represents the perfect variation for the spring. Additionally, just like spring returning faithfully every year, this version in the series is named The Faithful Fool due to its bright citrus nose which opens with a burst of refreshing tartness, followed by notes of sweet juicy tangerine and orange peel, finishing with more subtle notes of vanilla and delicate sweet cream.
The brewery will first release this seasonal brand on draft at the Siren Rock taproom in early April before releasing The Faithful Fool for full distribution in cans and draft at select Dallas area bars, restaurants, and packaged stores.
“We are so excited to share this new variation of The Fool and our hope is to introduce this style to more craft beer consumers around town.” adds Eva. “At Siren Rock, quality and experiences are everything. We believe this seasonal version of our sour is the next step in showing craft beer lovers a different side of our abilities”.
Available in Draft and 12oz Cans | 5.2% ABV | 18 IBU
Eva Cannon
Siren Rock Brewing Company
eva@sirenrock.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other