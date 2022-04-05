Galiano's Cabernet Sauvignon Receives 91 Points from JamesSuckling.com
JamesSuckling.com gives Galiano's inaugural wines solid ratings. The 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon received 91 points, while the 2019 Pinot Noir received 88 points.
91 Points! Redcurrants, coffee and roses on the nose. Medium-bodied with silky tannins. Fresh berry acidity with a hint of baking-spice complexity. Juicy and tasty. Fresh and easy. Drink now.”LODI, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JamesSuckling.com's most recent scores were issued including scores for two of Galiano's varietals. Galiano's 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon received 91 points while the 2019 Pinot Noir received an 88 point score.
The two varietals are a part of Galiano's inaugural lineup receiving a great deal of positive feedback, most recently receiving great scores from JamesSuckling.com. Excitement is also building about a potential upcoming release of a Galiano Rosé varietal.
“JamesSuckling.com scores reflects my four decades of experience as a journalist and a wine critic. A wine that we rate 90 points or more is outstanding (A). It’s a wine we want to drink a glass of and is an outstanding purchase.” - JamesSuckling.com
James Suckling, 63, is one of today’s leading wine critics whose reviews are read and respected by wine lovers, serious wine collectors, and the wine trade worldwide. He is chairman and editor of JamesSuckling.com, the wine media platform and events company with offces in Hong Kong.
Since starting his career, Suckling estimates he has tasted and rated close to 250,000 wines. Last year he and his team of tasters rated more than 18,000 wines. This year they should rate almost 25,000. His website provides more than 130,000 wine ratings at the moment. They currently rate more than 2,000 wines a month.
JS's Galiano 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon Tasting Notes:
(91 pts.) Redcurrants, coffee and roses on the nose. Medium-bodied with silky tannins. Fresh berry acidity with a hint of baking-spice complexity. Juicy and tasty. Fresh and easy. Drink now.
JS's Galiano 2019 Pinot Noir Tasting Notes:
(88 pts.) Aromas of raspberries, red cherries and strawberries with an earthy note of porcini mushrooms. Raisins, too. Medium-bodied with soft tannins and red-fruit flavors. Turns more savory in the finish, with earthy spices, herbs and fruit cake. Drink now.
Galiano 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon:
https://galianowine.com/products/cabernet-sauvignon
Galiano 2019 Pinot Noir:
https://galianowine.com/products/pinot-noir
About Galiano Wine
"Starting as a hobby in the basement of our Long Island home, creating wine by the gallon for family and friends, Stephanie and I developed a deep rooted appreciation for the wine making process. We found sharing great wine with good company to be the most rewarding and enjoyable moments of all.
"Presented with the opportunity, Stephanie and I moved our winemaking from the basement of our home to the broad vineyards of Lodi, California. With a nod to the winemakers of the land before us we set out to create a wine that shows true to the quality the region demands while bucking the trend of the big brand producers; producing our wines in lower quantities to further emphasize the personality and character."
Understanding the oversaturation of the wine market, we hope that more than anything the simplicity of our wines and the complexity of it's character show through with every sip and stand out to be a wine you'll truly love. The ultimate hope is that you will enjoy our wines as much as we do."
Vinny Galiano III
President of Galiano Wine
Alia Leonard/PR
Galiano Wine
Galiano 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon Virtual Tasting