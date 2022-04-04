Wyoming Board of Ag to Meet April 11-12

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will on Monday, April 11th and Tuesday April 12th, 2022 in Cheyenne, WY and via Zoom. The Wyoming Board of Agriculture meeting will take place in the Wyoming State Capitol Extension on April 11-12, 2022. On Monday, April 11th, the meeting will begin at 9:00 am and the Board will introduce new members to the Board, elect a new president and vice president, approve the minutes from the last meeting, review liaison assignments, set tentative meeting dates, discuss conservation district business, hear water quality grant reports, discuss SLAG Board approvals, hear an update on the seed lab, discuss the land transfer between Teton Conservation District and Cody Conservation District, and discuss weed and pest resolutions. The Board may also attend a reception hosted by the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. On Tuesday, April 12th, the board will hear updates from the WDA, present awards, hear partner updates, hear a legislative update, and address any other business as needed. There will be a chance for public comment each day of the meeting and the public is welcome to attend. The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Jana Ginter, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Kim Bright, District 3; Amanda Hulet, District 4; Mike Riley, District 5; Jody Bagley, District 6; and Larry Krause, District 7. Youth Board Members include: Landon Hoffer, Southeast; Benjamin Anson, Northwest; Hadley Manning, Southwest; and Lexi Bauder, Northeast. The Wyoming State Capitol Extension is located in Cheyenne, WY at 200 W 24th St. and the meeting will take place in Room W53/W54. A full agenda for the meeting with Zoom call in information can be found at http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda. Times are tentative and subject to change without notice. If the Board finishes one topic, they will proceed to the next topic. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.