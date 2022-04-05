HEALTH CANADA ISSUES DIN FOR CURIS SYSTEM HARD-SURFACE DISINFECTION
CURIS System, a global leader in biodecontamination products and services, is pleased to announce approval from Health Canada to market and sell productsOVIEDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CURIS System, a global leader in biodecontamination products and services, is pleased to announce it has received approval from Health Canada to market and sell products in Canada.
Prior to receiving the Drug Identification Number (DIN 02524988), CURIS System was issued Interim Approval (IA) in Canada to address the urgent need for disinfection to fight COVID-19: CURIS has been sold and used in Canada since receiving IA in 2020.
CURIS System offers biodecontamination products, services, and education to help facilities continuously and measurably protect their most important assets from critical biological threats. Through a strategic approach to contamination control in healthcare, life sciences, and the public sector, CURIS identifies and implements the right balance of technology, processes, and people to help their customers manage biological risks more effectively.
CURIS' Hybrid Hydrogen Peroxide system has demonstrated efficacy to be 99.9999% effective in killing C. diff in a tri-part soil load (EPA Reg. No. 93324-1). A fundamental distinction of this system is its ability to disperse a lower concentration (7%) solution at calibrated intervals using hybrid hydrogen peroxide technology to maximize microbial efficacy. CURIS’ innovative, patented pulse delivery system can increase application safety and provide excellent material compatibility by operating remotely so the user never has to be in the same space as pathogens or chemicals.
Currently utilized for contamination control and biodecontamination in the life sciences and healthcare industries, CURIS’ advanced technology mitigates a wide range of biological contamination risks.
“Very few products on the market offer comprehensive methods for effective, high-level disinfection through touchless technologies,” said Frances Grinstead, CEO of CURIS. “Having already gone through the rigorous testing and application process with the EPA, and to now be approved for sale and use by Health Canada, CURIS will help our Canadian customers with a meaningful solution to efficacy and safety through the use of our products. Our delivery mechanism and effectiveness in fighting microorganisms* is unmatched in the industry. We all want to contribute to a healthier future and CURIS can help Canada get there with our gaseous disinfection systems.”
* C. diff, staph, pseudomonas
Industries CURIS serves:
Life Sciences
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
Healthcare
First Responders
Military
Public Sector
About CURIS System
Our EPA-registered and patented hybrid hydrogen peroxide technology has revolutionized automated, high-level disinfection and decontamination across multiple global markets: from portable, hand-carry decontamination to customized, integrated contamination control technology. The CURIS Decon App can be used for remote activation and data storage for optimal tracking, management, and reporting.
Dedicated to helping facilities succeed in the battle against pathogens, CURIS is committed to providing fact-based, science-driven results with sustainable and eco-friendly technology. Made in the USA.
