Veyond Metaverse and Mitacs Sign Research Collaboration Agreement
Veyond Metaverse and Mitacs Sign Research Collaboration Agreement to Advance AI-driven Communication Platform and Cutting-edge Haptic TechnologySAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veyond Metaverse recently signed a Research Collaboration Agreement with Mitacs outlining their collaboration on developing Medical Haptic Research, AI Application on the Metaverse Training Platform, and the fully immersive AI-driven Communication Platform.
Mitacs is a national research organization that partners with Canadian academia, private industry, and government to operate research and training programs in industrial and social innovation fields. Mitacs is developing the next generation of innovators with vital scientific and business skills through unique research and training programs. Mitacs powers research & development creation by connecting the private sector with the best post-secondary institutions to solve organizational challenges — in Canada and internationally. For 20 years, Mitacs has funded cutting-edge research, created job opportunities for graduate students, and helped companies reach their goals, achieving results that have bolstered the Canadian economy and impact.
Mitacs' end-to-end capabilities in the cutting-edge research environment bolstering the innovation value chain aim to support companies through advancements in science and technology. Collaborating with the industry in public-private partnerships is essential to achieve technology advancements and level up with its partners.
"This three-year collaboration with Veyond Metaverse and Mitacs initially aims to develop high-fidelity medical haptic technology. This high-fidelity haptic technology will be embedded in the AI-driven advanced training platform and communication systems. This platform is crucial for accelerating the development of Metaverse applications across different verticals," said Adam Choe and Dr. Joon Chung, CoFounders of Veyond Metaverse.
About Veyond Metaverse
Veyond Metaverse offers a new and disruptive XR technology to medical education, surgical planning, training, augmented assisted surgical operations, pharmaceutical, oncology treatment, and diagnosis verticals. Its proprietary communication platform enables global engagement and seamless collaboration, creating a more accessible, user-friendly ecosystem by leveraging the most technologically-advanced communication capabilities. We seek to improve medical education and surgical training, save patients' lives by enhancing surgery and diagnosis and expand worldwide access through the proprietary cloud platform. Veyond Metaverse is based in Silicon Valley, CA. Please visit www.veyondmetaverse.com.
adam choe
Veyond Metaverse
info@veyondmetaverse.com