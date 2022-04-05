South End Capital Announces 723 Equipment Financings for $53M in March

South End Capital Finances Equipment for Most Industries

Top equipment lender delivers another round of fast and affordable equipment financing across dozens of industries

ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a trail-blazing commercial lender and tech-enabled equipment, real estate, and business loan platform, has announced another explosive month for equipment financing. The 723 equipment financings in March were delivered to start-up and established businesses of all kinds, and many were funded in hours and required the borrower to complete just a short verbal or 1-page application.

South End Capital offers NEW and USED equipment financing for businesses across a variety of industries, with rates starting in the 4% range. "As a $2.3 billion balance-sheet lender and tech-powered financing marketplace, we're able to offer a full spectrum of equipment financing to emerging and expanding businesses" said Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital. "Borrowers can expect fast responses, industry-leading financing terms, and an expedited closing process paired with white-glove service."

The terms of South End Capital's equipment financing program are customized and creatively structured to match a business’s cash-flow cycle, and equipment financing is available from $5,000 to $5 million+ (purchase or refinance). In many cases, 100% of the purchase price of the equipment can be financed with 0% down-payment or capital injection from the borrower. Additionally, terms out to 84-months and equipment financing for borrowers with credit scores down to 500 are now available through South End's expanded marketplace programs.

Those interested in accessing fast and affordable equipment financing, or needing flexible business or real estate capital, are invited to contact South End Capital directly at southend@stearnsbank.com or visit https://southendcapital.com. Additionally, South End Capital welcomes partners and offers referral fees up to 5%, along with co-branded referral links, 24/7 lead tracking, automated status updates, API integration, and additional resources.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

Founded in 2009 as a nationwide, non-conforming commercial lender, South End Capital became a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $2.3 billion financial institution, in June of 2021. Our innovative balance-sheet lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. South End Capital’s tech-enabled platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading conventional and alternative equipment, real estate, and business funding.

South End Capital a division of Stearns Bank, N.A.

Equal Housing Lender

Member FDIC