Mosaic and PolyUnity Announce Partnership to Scale 3D Printing In Healthcare

Mosaic Manufacturing and PolyUnity Tech Inc announce partnership

The partnership seeks to provide a platform that can advance and expedite the commercialization of health-tech innovations, through the use of 3D printing.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Facilitated by lead investor NGen, Mosaic Manufacturing (Toronto, ON) and PolyUnity Tech Inc. (St. John’s, NL), have announced a partnership designed to bring automated 3D printing to the healthcare industry. By combining their digital inventory software and product design services with Mosaic’s high-throughput additive manufacturing technology, PolyUnity will improve healthcare supply chain and procurement practices within North America.Their collaboration will see the integration of PolyUnity’s “i3D Healthcare” product portal – a complete digital inventory and additive manufacturing solution – with Mosaic’s Element and Array systems to facilitate order processing and medical part product manufacturing. Considering obstacles to current production processes, – including long lead times, high opportunity costs, supply chain management concerns, and logistical issues – developments stemming from this partnership will demonstrate considerable ROI to the Canadian Healthcare system.“We have become so reliant on foreign markets but the pandemic has created opportunities for companies like ourselves and Mosaic to challenge this mindset, for healthcare in particular,” said Jacqueline Lee, COO of PolyUnity Tech. “To date we have been focused on proving to healthcare organizations how impactful 3D printing can be in improving patient outcomes while reducing operational costs. We were searching for the right partner as we scale across the North American market and are so excited to be collaborating with Mosaic. The Array platforms will bring leading edge innovation and incredible manufacturing capabilities inside our hospitals.”“Mosaic Manufacturing continues to deliver game-changing technology platforms that promise to revolutionize the business of manufacturing,” said Jayson Myers, CEO of NGen. “Supporting small, innovative companies like Mosaic and encouraging collaborative endeavors with industry partners is key to building world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada.”Mosaic’s Array and Element printing systems automate the 3D printing process to make it scalable, economical, and simple. Their integrated robotic system automates build plate changing, material switching, and file management to increase throughput potential, while reducing the cost of a 3D printed part by up to 95%. Both Array and Element are able to support an incredibly broad scope of materials – including PEEK, PEKK, and Ultem 9085 – a critical feature given the diversity of uses within the Healthcare space.“The Supercluster’s investment in this project will help Canadians drive innovation right here at home,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “This project will help increase our capacity in terms of advanced manufacturing and, at the same time, reduce dependency on foreign manufactured parts. This will also create a great opportunity for the next generation of skilled workers in the field of 3D printing technologies.”Together, Mosaic and PolyUnity aim to provide Canadian organizations with the tools needed to advance and expedite the commercialization of health-tech developments. By being able to more rapidly and cost-effectively bring ideas to market, 3D printing presents an opportunity for Canadian healthcare organizations to become global innovators.About Mosaic ManufacturingMosaic Manufacturing is an additive manufacturing technology company, focused on bringing 3D printing to the factory floor. Designed for high volume production, Mosaic’s Array automates the 3D printing process to make it scalable, economical, and simple. Array’s Robotic System automates bed changing, material switching, and file management in order to increase throughput potential, while reducing the cost of a 3D printed part by up to 95%. Mosaic is one of the fastest growing companies in Canada with many new job opportunities shown here: https://angel.co/company/mosaicmfg About PolyUnity Tech Inc.PolyUnity is a Canadian healthcare technology company. Its mission is to partner with healthcare organizations and use agile manufacturing to provide efficient, less expensive solutions that reduce frustrations. PolyUnity's i3D healthcare solutions significantly reduces the cost and complexity traditional healthcare procurement builds supply chain resiliency and reduces its carbon footprint. It enables healthcare providers and their networks to design, access and produce what they need on-demand. For more information on PolyUnity, please visit www.polyunity.com or on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/polyunity About NGenNGen, Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster, supports companies across Canada who are developing and deploying advanced manufacturing technologies. NGen’s goal is to facilitate collaboration and the building of Canada’s next generation manufacturing ecosystem.

See an introductory video for Mosaic's Array System below.