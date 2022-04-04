Summer Camps for Vision of Flight are Ready to Soar in July
Vision of Flight provides students with an introduction to careers available in aeronauticsORLANDO, FLA., UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision of Flight, which is dedicated to providing students with an introduction to the myriad of careers available to them in aeronautics, has opened registration for its summer camps and other programs.
After delays in operations due to COVID-19, Vision of Flight will begin its popular youth aviation programs in July 2022. Students from 10-18 are eligible for Youth Aviation Flight Camp.
Vision of Flight is one of a very few number of programs that place youth in real-world programs in aviation and other high-in-demand career fields around the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) platform.
Michael McKenzie, the President and CEO of Vision of Flight, said, “Our popular summer camps and youth empowerment workshops are designed to inspire learning among our youth at a critical time, as education is lacking in classrooms across the country. Our programs are administered by aviation professionals. From the very first lesson, students are taught valuable essentials to take back to the classroom in the fall. Our program encourages team building and the importance of diversity and inclusion and brings youth together in an atmosphere of energy. With the Vision of Flight program, we have kids flying aircraft under the supervision of their instructors.”
McKenzie, a businessman, philanthropist, pilot, U.S. Navy veteran and graduate of Embry- Riddle Aeronautical University, said he founded Vision of Flight because he thought if young people were introduced to aviation through some sort of interactive experience, it would open their eyes to possibilities that they might never have imagined for themselves.
Continuing, McKenzie said, through exposure to the Vision of Flight program, “we’ve taken young people without any specific interest toward anything and turned them from a C-D student to A and B students. Students who have greatly benefited from our programs and interactions are now heading toward positions as pilots, astrophysicists, engineers and entrepreneurs.
Vision of Flight offers one of the most unique and exciting summer aviation camps in the country. Something positive happens with every student who attends a Vision of Flight program, McKenzie pledged.
Mentoring never stops, McKenzie added. “Vision of Flight now has an extensive network of professionals who are ever so ready to guide and assist our students on the road to success,” he said.
The Vision of Flight program strives to fill the future pipeline of much-needed aviation/aerospace career positions with the best-qualified candidates of all demographics. It works tirelessly to make sure students are aware of the resources and opportunities that are available to them and to position them to overcome barriers to entry, both real and perceived.
To register for camp and workshops, visit visionofflight.org/vision-of-flight-youth-aviation-summer-camp.
About Vision of Flight
Vision of Flight is an Orlando, Florida-based 501(c) (3) organization dedicated to providing students, especially those with a keen focus toward aviation/aerospace, with an introduction to the myriad of careers available to them in aeronautics through an exciting, engaging and interactive program. Vision of Flight serves students by introducing them to the countless career opportunities available to them in the aeronautics field and serves our country by creating a desperately needed pipeline of aeronautical staff. Having a strong talent pool of qualified professionals helps to ensure a future in which air travel remains both possible and plausible.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here