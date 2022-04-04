Targeted Lending Co., LLC Reports Record First Quarter Originations

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Targeted Lending Co., LLC an independent equipment finance company, announced today that its first quarter loan originations have increase 60% from the same period last year and 125% over the first quarter of 2020.

“Targeted Lending Co. continues to invest in its originator platform providing programs and technology that simplifies loan closings. This investment in our originator network helps support the equipment finance needs of small businesses and drives mutual success.” said CEO and Chairman Brian Gallo.

Renee Hazard EVP added, “Our team at Targeted Lending Co. is growing to support our loan volume. We recently added talent to our documentation department and have open positions in credit and operations." I could not be happier with our team, their effort, and the culture we have built at Targeted.”

Targeted Lending Co., LLC finances any new or used equipment or vehicle a business needs from $5,000 to $250,000. Targeted offers unique originator programs including Pick Your Own Pricing, TLC Plus and Discounting with no volume requirements. Targeted Lending Co. LLC is headquartered in New York with satellites in California, Washington, and Colorado. For more information visit www.targetedlending.com.