Cincinnati Fire Damage Restoration Contractor Celebrates Milestone
Clarke Contractors Inc. continues to succeed as one of the leading damage restoration companies in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.
Clarke Contractors Inc. is proud to be celebrating 25 years in business and is a trusted water and fire damage restoration provider in Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky and surrounding areas.”WEST CHESTER, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Chester, OH – In the company’s latest news, the team at Clarke Contractors Inc. has announced it is celebrating an impressive 25 years in business. Founded in 1997, Clarke Contractors has worked endlessly to become one of the most creditable and respected local business service providers in their industry.
— Jason Clarke
Fire damage restoration and repair is not an easy business to be in. From a kitchen grease fire to a 5-story office building, Clarke Contractors Inc. responds to calls 24/7 to mitigate smoke and fire disasters. In addition to fire damage restoration, Clarke also provides other damage repair services including water damage restoration, mold removal, and storm damage cleanup. Clarke Contractors Inc. operates in nine counties from it’s two offices – one in Cincinnati (West Chester) and one in Dayton (Miamisburg).
“Since we have started back in 1997, we’ve seen many restoration and remodeling contractors come and go in this industry,” says Jason Clarke, owner and CEO of Clarke Contractors. “While we welcome competition, it is humbling to know that, even after 25 years, we are continuing to grow and compete with the larger national corporations. I think this speaks to our mission to always put customer service above all else, with our employees practicing our core values every day, with every customer, with every job. We look forward to what the next 25 years will bring.”
Speaking of customers, in addition to receiving the highest BBB rating, the company has also received multiple service awards, including the BBB Torch Award for business ethics, recognition as a Top 500 Remodeler Nationally, and an A+ for reputation and professionalism from Expertise.com in the category ‘Best Fire Damage Restoration Services in Cincinnati.’
Clarke not only values its customers, they also value their local community. The company’s team frequently gets involved with community events, programs, and organizations to create a sense of belonging and connection in their Cincinnati and Dayton regions. Some of the programs and organizations Clarke Contractors has supported over the years include Reach Out Lakota Food and Clothing Pantry, Saint Gabriel Consolidated School, Boy Scouts of America, and many more.
For more information about Clarke Contractors, please visit https://clarkecontractors.com/.
About Clarke Contractors
Since 1997, Clarke Contractors has been providing full-service restoration services to Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, and surrounding areas. The company lives by its core values that include teamwork, ownership, willingness, empathy, responsiveness, and service – making it one of the most sought-after restoration companies in the region.
Contact Information
Greg Martin
gmartin@clarkecontractors.com
https://clarkecontractors.com/
