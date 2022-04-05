Reaxis, Inc. launches water reuse project at its location
We have greater control on water usage and can adjust water temperature on a per-process need”MCDONALD, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reaxis Inc., a specialty chemical manufacturer with two locations in western Pennsylvania is currently in Phase II of their Water Reuse Project.
— Mike Beckley, Operations Manager
Approximately 3 years ago, Reaxis set out to create a solution to engineer and install a water reclamation system at the McDonald, PA location. In an effort to both control discharge NCCW temperature and conserve water usage, a unique solution was engineered internally by Maintenance Director, Lee Bozic, to meet the company's own specific needs.
The solution (pic below) has water flow through a series of tanks and cooling systems, with the flexibility to be re-used for various Production and Environmental purposes on an as-needed basis.
“By recirculating our NCCW, we have greater control on water usage and can adjust water temperature on a per-process need.” Mike Beckley, Operations Director
Now, the company recycles approximately 25,000-35,000 gallons per day. Currently, Phase II is in progress, which includes continuing to tie in other areas of the plant. The ultimate goal for this project is to have the entire McDonald manufacturing site operating on a closed-loop non-contact cooling water system, with supported automation for limited personnel intervention.
About Reaxis
Reaxis is a producer of the most diverse range of metal-based chemicals including those used as catalysts, complexing agents, corrosion protection enhancers, surface finishing additives, and stabilizers for hydrogen peroxide. Learn more at www.reaxis.com.
