CiRN offer to takeover control GAZPROM GERMANIA

CiRN takeover offer of GAZPROM GERMANIA, with proposal to utilize only CiRN token for financial transactions, in conjunction with LNG Exports

CiRN (CiRN:CiRN)

This is an absolute opportunity to acquire existing infrastructure and distribution to provide relief to EU citizens suffering from possible energy cutoff, leading to CiRN Energy implementation”
— Marino Specogna
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CiRN, with this news release, commits to takeover of GAZPROM GERMANIA from the GERMAN regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur.

Gazprom Germania, an energy trading, storage and transmission business ditched by Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Friday as announced by Bloomberg News on April 4, 2022, within the same news release was announced acquired by the Bundesnetzagentur. CiRN proposed disruptive clean energy electrical generation would generate enough electricity to remove 22,000 years equivalent of annual coal energy in annual usage of CiRN proposed radioactivity to electrical energy. CiRN with the successful acquisition of GAZPROM GERMANIA would also attempt to secure LNG supply in British Columbia for Germany and EU usage.

CiRN currently valued at over CDN$28 Billion on the uniswap v3: CiRN, with proposal CiRN token be used for the payment system of operation of the GAZPROM GERMANIA assets and distribution and an initial 500,000,000,000 (500 Billion CiRN tokens) CiRN Tokens to government of Germany, valued at current market price of CDN$5.6 Billion, under the proposal the government of Germany would provide liquidity with the token contra EURO and other currencies and control distribution payments with monthly payments to CiRN on profit. The GAZPROM GERMANIA acquisition provides access to existing infrastructure and would allow CiRN to secure LNG export agreements in British Columbia Canada with all the Non-Governmental Organizations that control LNG gas production and distribution in British Columbia Canada.

Marino Specogna
CiRN
+1 604-378-0648
pr@cirn.one
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

CiRN offer to takeover control GAZPROM GERMANIA

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marino Specogna
CiRN
+1 604-378-0648 pr@cirn.one
Company/Organization
CiRN
403-9175 Mary street
Chilliwack Central, v2p 4h7
Canada
+1 604-378-0648
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

CiRN with Uranium deposits and Iron deposits focused on supplying electricity and materials for iron flow batteries, Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries, and determining the best absorption method of dissipating Uranium from 100% owned Uranium deposits, by working with gold nanomaterial, Si Solar Panels that capture gamma ray, and attempting to implement nanobot technology to harvest and convert to electricity the continuous radioactivity dissipated from Uranium deposits which have a half life of 4.5 billion years and this technology will not need the Uranium to be mined.

More From This Author
CiRN offer to takeover control GAZPROM GERMANIA
Cirn withdraws BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED hostile takeover bid.
CiRN takeover BERKELEY ENERGIA LIMITED
View All Stories From This Author