CiRN offer to takeover control GAZPROM GERMANIA

This is an absolute opportunity to acquire existing infrastructure and distribution to provide relief to EU citizens suffering from possible energy cutoff, leading to CiRN Energy implementation”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CiRN, with this news release, commits to takeover of GAZPROM GERMANIA from the GERMAN regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur.
Gazprom Germania, an energy trading, storage and transmission business ditched by Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Friday as announced by Bloomberg News on April 4, 2022, within the same news release was announced acquired by the Bundesnetzagentur. CiRN proposed disruptive clean energy electrical generation would generate enough electricity to remove 22,000 years equivalent of annual coal energy in annual usage of CiRN proposed radioactivity to electrical energy. CiRN with the successful acquisition of GAZPROM GERMANIA would also attempt to secure LNG supply in British Columbia for Germany and EU usage.
CiRN currently valued at over CDN$28 Billion on the uniswap v3: CiRN, with proposal CiRN token be used for the payment system of operation of the GAZPROM GERMANIA assets and distribution and an initial 500,000,000,000 (500 Billion CiRN tokens) CiRN Tokens to government of Germany, valued at current market price of CDN$5.6 Billion, under the proposal the government of Germany would provide liquidity with the token contra EURO and other currencies and control distribution payments with monthly payments to CiRN on profit. The GAZPROM GERMANIA acquisition provides access to existing infrastructure and would allow CiRN to secure LNG export agreements in British Columbia Canada with all the Non-Governmental Organizations that control LNG gas production and distribution in British Columbia Canada.
