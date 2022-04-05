Crystal Springs Resort Centralizes Inventory Control Across 12 Revenue Centers with Maestro PMS/Yellow Dog Software Integration
All retail, pro shop, and spa transactions are processed in Maestro with inventory managed by Yellow Dog; Maestro is Yellow Dog’s first and only PMS partner
In today’s new normal, selecting best-of-breed features from the industry’s strongest vendors is a recipe for success.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With six golf courses, four pro shops, and two spas, Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg, N.J., wanted to consolidate its inventory processes. The largest four season golf, spa, and culinary destination in the Northeast has been relying on the Maestro property-management system for more than a decade and Yellow Dog Software for retail merchandise inventory management. Today, through a new integration partnership, these two best-of-breed hospitality solutions are working as one, giving Crystal Springs Resort a centralized platform for retail, pro shop, and spa inventory control.
“Crystal Springs Resort is an extremely complicated operation with multiple outlets and multifaceted stay packages,” said Larry Slonaker, Crystal Springs Resort CIO. “It’s a challenge for any PMS or POS system to handle these complexities. But Maestro and Yellow Dog stepped to the plate and found a way to work together — and at a reasonable cost with no training required. Previously all spa and some retail inventory was managed in Maestro while all pro shop transactions were managed in Yellow Dog. With the two independent solutions now connected, our business is running the way it should, with no work-around required. Both companies are extremely responsive to our needs, and we are very pleased as a result.”
Yellow Dog currently integrates to more than 60 point-of-sale solutions, including InfoGenesis which is currently used by Crystal Springs Resort to manage all food-and-beverage transactions, and which integrates directly to Maestro PMS. Other POS solutions with integration to both Maestro and Yellow Dog include: Aireus, Book4Time, ForeUP, POSitouch, Silverware, and Squirrel. Maestro is Yellow Dog’s first and only PMS partner.
“Because of our integration partnership with Maestro, Yellow Dog has enhanced merchandising capabilities,” said Billy Sevcik, Yellow Dog Sales Guide. “Now we can take retail, pro shop, and spa menu items and push the pricing and bar codes into Maestro. So, when a customer buys a product, it is now rung in through Maestro, and Yellow Dog receives the transaction details to update inventory. Together we are offering hotels and resorts like Crystal Springs deeper reporting and improved merchandising management.”
A key benefit of the Maestro/Yellow Dog integration partnership is labor savings. By automating reorder reports across retail, golf, and spa outlets, it cuts the time to do manual ordering and receiving in half.
“We are delighted that our new integration partnership with Yellow Dog has been so beneficial to Crystal Springs Resort,” said Maestro President Warren Dehan. “In today’s new normal, selecting best-of-breed features from the industry’s strongest vendors is a recipe for success. Maestro’s relationships with integration partners are second to none — plus they contain much-needed eCommerce to supercharge revenue streams and lower labor costs. We look forward to working with other independent hotels and resorts wanting to leverage our integration with Yellow Dog for improved inventory controls.”
About Maestro
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, condo vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a true single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest and staff journey from booking to checkout and everything in between. Maestro’s sophisticated solutions, with a collection of open APIs to 100s of 3rd party systems, empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based Live support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.
About Yellow Dog
Yellow Dog Software is a complete back-office inventory system that is built for the hospitality industry. Designed to support F&B, retail, and concession inventory workflows, Yellow Dog can support any aspect of your business related to inventory. Our cloud-based inventory and purchasing solution streamlines back-office operations, including, purchasing, receiving, item management, reporting, and vendor management. Our partner network includes over 200 integrations. This allows us to focus on being best-of-breed in the inventory and purchasing space for our hospitality customers.
About Crystal Springs
The Northeast’s largest four season golf, spa and culinary resort, Crystal Springs is located in the Kittatinny Mountains in Northern New Jersey, 43 miles from New York City. The 2 hotel resort (Grand Cascades Lodge & Minerals Hotel) is known for its culinary program, hosting the internationally recognized New Jersey Wine & Food Festival and boasting 10 seasonally inspired dining venues that feature over 130 locally sourced menu items, highlighted by 4-star Restaurant Latour and its world famous Wine Spectator Grand Award winning wine cellar. Other amenities include two full-service luxury day spas; state-of-the-art Minerals Sports Club; multiple indoor and outdoor pools, including the tropical Biosphere Pool Complex with lush foliage and freeform nature pools, and six championship caliber golf courses including New Jersey’s #1 public course, Ballyowen (Golf Week, Golf Advisor, NJ
Monthly). In addition to serving thousands of hotel guests, Crystal Springs Resort annually hosts hundreds of weddings, special events and corporate meetings. www.TheCrystalSpringsResort.com.
