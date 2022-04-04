2022 REPORT RELEASE ON INDIA
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 -- FEDERATION OF INDIAN AMERICAN CHRISTIAN ORGANIZATIONS (FIACONA.ORG)
110 Maryland Ave, NE Suite 303
Washington DC 20002
The Federation of Indian American Christian Organizations (FIACONA) is hosting a Press Conference on Wednesday, April 6 at noon in Washington DC to release its 2022 ANNUAL REPORT. You are welcome to participate.
Formed in 2000, FIACONA represents the interest of over 1 million Indian American Christians from all 50 states.
The 2022 REPORT is slated to be published on April 6th ahead of the release of the Annual Report from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) later in the month and the release of the Annual Report from the State Department next month.
FIACONA’s 2022 REPORT shows that the civil unrest fomented in India by radical Hindu nationalist groups is a direct threat to the national security interests of the United States in that region and to the vital interests of the United States at home.
The Report shows in clear terms that current US policies in South Asia is short-sighted and ill-conceived without an understanding of the region and the mindset of its leaders.
According to the latest report from the V-Dem Institute at Sweden’s University of Gothenburg, Indian democracy slipped several points to 93rd place in the world scoring worse than Srilanka, Nepal, and Bhutan in that region. Many observers have attributed this to the ascendancy of radical Hindu nationalism to elected offices including that of the Union government of India.
The 2022 REPORT on India clearly shows the staggering number of attacks and harassment on religious minority groups in India is a repeat of 1930s Germany in the name of One Nation, One People, and One Faith.
If the United States is interested in having a partner in South Asia for its own self-interest, which is truly democratic, it must make some fundamental changes to the policy approach in South Asia. This will help improve the viability of the Christian church in India among other things.
