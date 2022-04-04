Hockey on Horseback - Texas Arena League Wraps Up a Record-breaking 2022 Season
Texas' arena polo season finishes full of action, awards and fun.
Arena polo is a fast-paced equestrian sport played with three on a side and four periods or chukkers. It is likened to Hockey on Horseback for the game strategy, defensive maneuvers, stickwork and quick changes. Arena polo is played all over the world but has its roots in the United States. Texas Arena League boasts the highest concentration of players for any polo event with over 115 players competing each weekend. TAL is played in locations around the state of Texas over four weekends with players coming not only from Texas but from around the country.
“Texas Arena League has grown exponentially over the last five years. Though COVID impacted us for our final event in 2020 and for spectators in 2021, we have seen a rise in competitors and spectators are back out enjoying the excitement,” says TAL competitor and Legends Polo Club host Nacho Estrada. “We have an arena polo event that not only includes top players like U.S. Open Arena Polo Champions Will Walton and Rob Payne III but also players who are experiencing their first taste of polo competition in the C-Flight like the Legends Polo School team. Everyone is having fun and supporting each other throughout the whole League.”
In the weekend’s most anticipated match, Los Tres Ingleses (James Glew, Verity Cameron, Don English) emerged victorious against Bar-Spur in the finals of the USPA General George S. Patton, Jr. Cup, a tournament that began with a record 15 teams.
“It feels great to win the General Patton trophy. I had great fun throughout the whole tournament with my teammates, and we came away with a hard-earned win on the final weekend to win the overall League. We look forward to playing in the league again next year,” said Galvin Agency MVP James Glew.
"Patton Legacy Sports could not have asked for a better partner in Texas Arena League to host the first sanctioned Patton Polo Cup of the year at Legends. TAL transcends stereotypical venues in this event and is a great example of how polo can be played by anyone who enjoys competitive riding,” said Patton Legacy Sports Chairman Michellle Strauss. "As an exceptional equestrian, polo was a sport General Patton truly enjoyed throughout his entire life. As curators of his athletic legacy, Patton Legacy Sports looks to partner with entities that honor his lifetime of commitment to competition."
In the USPA General Patton Bronze Medal match, Blue Star (Megan Flynn, Ashley Owen, Serena Belsby) defeated Legends.
The USPA Admiral Nimitz Cup finals kicked off Saturday’s impressive roster of 0- to 3-goal tournaments, with Polo InterActive (Jose Velez, Javier Insua, Tanner Kneese) taking the win with a thrilling 12-point lead
“I played with what seemed to me a couple of well-oiled machines, Javier Insua and Tanner Kneese,” commented PoloInteractive’s Jose Velez. “While we won the Admiral Nimitz Cup this year, the Texas Arena League Award was not to be – we came in second overall. To quote The Terminator, ‘I’ll be back’…next year.”
The USPA SW Circuit Amateur Cup finals followed, with Visage.jobs (Joss Leufrancois, Trey Crea, Dani Gibson, Caroline Woodman) edging out Elite Spicy Senoritas for the win.
Played at Texas Military Polo Club in Poteet, TX, the USPA Sportsmanship Cup finals was won by Horsegate (Ariel Mancebo, Lauren Sterr, Carly Schneider and Nick Stefanakis).
3- to 6-goal division finals kicked off with the USPA Arena Masters, where GK Farms (Audry Persano, Jessica Keanally, Cody Woodfin, Nadir Khan) prevailed with an eight-point lead over Phipps Polo. Dallas Polo Club (Mike Farah, Will Walton, Lindsay Bellack) beat out PSL Polo in the vigorous finals of the USPA General Lewis “Chesty” Puller. The USPA General Puller Bronze Medal victory was well-earned by Herk’s Store and Grill (Wendy Stover, Megan Flynn, Ashley Owen) over LeasePlan.
Despite tough competition, Legends (August Scherer, Nacho Estrada, Jon Winson, Haley Winson) overcame Bar-Spur in the USPA Sherman Memorial.
"Audry Persano and I were thrilled to have Cody Woodfin join us as a substitute for the final. His skill and quiet confidence allowed us to make some great team plays,” commented GK Farms’ Jessica Keanally. “My favorite part of polo is those rare moments when all the horses and teammates are synchronized. Cody and Audry play so fluidly. They make it fun and exciting."
Dallas Polo Club (Will Walton, Joaquin Arguello, Mike Farah) triumphed in the 6- to 9-goal USPA Delegates Cup finals over Straussfeld Realty. The team was undefeated in the division.
In addition to the USPA tournaments, TAL has End of League awards for both equine and human competitors in each division.
League Team Champions
C-Flight - Free Burma Rangers (Sahale Eubanks, Suuzanne Eubanks, Kyle Greenwood)
0-3 Goal - Los Tres Ingleses
3-6 Goal - Dallas Polo Club
6-9 Goal - Dallas Polo Club
Nutrena Best Playing Pony – Katniss, Peppy, Frijolita
Galvin Agency MVP – Chad Bowman, Zain Saud, Caroline Woodman, Audry Persano
Catena Sportsmanship – Thomas Phelps, Megan Rahlfs, Alicia Clark
Royal B Threads Best Team Player – Ashley Owen, Lisa Yanskey, Brady Williams
TJCTIP Best Playing Thoroughbred – Esmerelda, Zama, Steely Dame
AQHA Best Playing Quarter Horse – Uncle Lucious, Hollis Sonitalena
Aubone Mallets Best Offensive Player – Javier Insua, Lance Stefanakis, Will Walton
Casablanca Polo Best Defensive Player – Brady Williams, Megan Rahlfs, Wendy Stover
Jackrabbit Tack High-Point Individual – Will Walton, Don English, Lindsey Bellack
Elite Motion & Performance Most Improved – Valeria Insua, Mark Osburn, Marcus Murphy
Horsemanship Award – Russell Stimmel, Audry Persano, Tiamo Hudspeth
U.S. Polo Assn. High-Point Overall – Will Walton
ProChukker Players’ Choice Competitor – Tiamo Hudspeth
Fan Favorites – Whitney Walker, Emrey Owen, Lisa Yanskey, Tiamo Hudspeth
