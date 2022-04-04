FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Monday, April 4, 2022

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ORANGE, ULSTER AND SULLIVAN COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Orange, Ulster and Sullivan counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Wednesday, April 6, in Middletown, Saturday, April 23, in Bloomington and Friday, April 29, in Liberty.

When: Wednesday, April 6, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: New York State Police, 55 Crystal Run Road, Middletown For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Michael Belgiovene at (845) 346-3566 or [email protected]. Additional information: Appointments are strongly encouraged.

When: Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Bloomington Fire Department, 4 Taylor Street, Bloomington For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Michael Belgiovene at (845) 346-3566 or [email protected]. Additional information: Appointments are strongly encouraged.

When: Friday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Sullivan County Public Health Services, 50 Community Lane, Liberty For more information, contact Wendy Salonich at (845) 292-5910 ext. 2220 or [email protected]. Additional information: Masks are required.

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See additional information on car seats and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

