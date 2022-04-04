Submit Release
News Search

There were 640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,004 in the last 365 days.

Connexus Energy announces Alison Miles as new Vice President of Members

Alison Miles, VP of Members

Alison Miles, VP of Members

As a passionate advocate for excellent customer experiences, I was drawn by the opportunity to join a cooperative, where our focus is always on the best interests of the member,”
— Alison Miles
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connexus Energy is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Miles as its Vice President of Members.

With nearly two decades of experience in member and customer experience administration and leadership, Miles’s expertise includes customer experience and engagement, supplier and client relationship management, team member training and development, call center management, and process improvement.

In the last two years at Connexus, Miles pioneered the cooperative’s industry-leading “Value of Membership Report,” a personalized report to all Connexus Energy residential members highlighting service quality, reliability, and affordability. The report has been well-received, and its success highlights the importance of communicating timely, relevant, and personalized information to help members make better decisions about program engagement and energy use.

Miles joined Connexus Energy in 2017 from outside of the utility industry. “As a passionate advocate for excellent customer experiences, I was drawn by the opportunity to join a cooperative, where our focus is always on the best interests of the member, whether that be ensuring a great experience every time, affordable rates, or reliable service. When the customer is the owner, it changes your perspective and conversations around customer service.”

Miles is pursuing a Master’s of Business Administration from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota, and has completed a Master’s of English from the University of St. Thomas, and an undergraduate degree from St. Norbert College.

Rob Davis
Connexus Energy
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Connexus Energy announces Alison Miles as new Vice President of Members

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.