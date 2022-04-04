Connexus Energy announces Alison Miles as new Vice President of Members
As a passionate advocate for excellent customer experiences, I was drawn by the opportunity to join a cooperative, where our focus is always on the best interests of the member,”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connexus Energy is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Miles as its Vice President of Members.
— Alison Miles
With nearly two decades of experience in member and customer experience administration and leadership, Miles’s expertise includes customer experience and engagement, supplier and client relationship management, team member training and development, call center management, and process improvement.
In the last two years at Connexus, Miles pioneered the cooperative’s industry-leading “Value of Membership Report,” a personalized report to all Connexus Energy residential members highlighting service quality, reliability, and affordability. The report has been well-received, and its success highlights the importance of communicating timely, relevant, and personalized information to help members make better decisions about program engagement and energy use.
Miles joined Connexus Energy in 2017 from outside of the utility industry. “As a passionate advocate for excellent customer experiences, I was drawn by the opportunity to join a cooperative, where our focus is always on the best interests of the member, whether that be ensuring a great experience every time, affordable rates, or reliable service. When the customer is the owner, it changes your perspective and conversations around customer service.”
Miles is pursuing a Master’s of Business Administration from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota, and has completed a Master’s of English from the University of St. Thomas, and an undergraduate degree from St. Norbert College.
email us here
