Oscars After Party Event Hosted by Elton John
The 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party, hosted by 12-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter/actress Lady Gaga.NEW MILFORD, CONNECTICUT, US, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among the crowd of supporters, the Foundation welcomed Demi Lovato, Kevin Costner, Zooey Deschanel, Donatella Versace, Fran Drescher, Patricia Arquette, Christina Hendricks, Chris Pine, Lucy Hale, Heidi Klum, Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz, Andrew Rannells, Sofia Richie, Liam Payne, Beck, Bobby Berk, Emily Hampshire and other distinguished guests.
To the delight of the attendees, Elton John joined via satellite from his rescheduled Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour stop in Lincoln, Nebraska, to express his appreciation for their support and treat the crowd to a special performance of “Your Song” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”. Guests were also treated to Limited Edition Elton John Eyewear “GOLD DUST” frames sold exclusively at Walmart in partnership with Elton John AIDS Foundation, to wear alongside Elton during his live-streamed performance. Capping off the evening, guests were treated to a full performance by Brandi Carlile and a duet with surprise guest artist, Jake Wesley Rogers, who covered Elton John’s classic song, “Rocket Man.”
The 2022 Academy Awards Viewing Party aligns with the 30th anniversary of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and also marks the Foundation’s return to live events. Since the gala’s inception in 1992, the Party has supported the Foundation's efforts by raising more than $86 million for its lifesaving programs. All funds raised support the Foundation’s network of partners and local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections and provide treatment, as well as influencing governments to end AIDS.
To see the celebrity interviews, here is the following link: https://simplyme.tv/episode/academy-awards-with-elton-john/
Krys Cameron
Simply ME Distribution, LLC
+1 844-446-9863
info@simplyme.tv
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn