Elena Bulatova Fine Art Gallery Debuts the First NFT Exhibition

First NFT Exhibition

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reception Details:

Date: April 14, 2022

Time: 6PM - 8PM

Location: Elena Bulatova Fine Art at 73190 El Paseo Palm Desert, CA 92260

TO RSVP please email us at merriam.ebfa@gmail.com or call us at 7025126033

About this event

The Gift of Sight Digital Art Collection will consist of landscape images donated that people find beautiful or inspiring — and then digital artists will overlay filters that represent visual impairment.

The collection is an expression of living with visual impairment.

This collection will make its real-world gallery debut at Elena Bulatova Fine Art on April 14, 2022 in Palm Desert, CA. The opening will have a selection of NFTs from the collection for sale, as well as a silent auction.