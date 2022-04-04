Elena Bulatova Fine Art Gallery Debuts the First NFT Exhibition
First NFT Exhibition
PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reception Details:
Date: April 14, 2022
Time: 6PM - 8PM
Location: Elena Bulatova Fine Art at 73190 El Paseo Palm Desert, CA 92260
TO RSVP please email us at merriam.ebfa@gmail.com or call us at 7025126033
About this event
The Gift of Sight Digital Art Collection will consist of landscape images donated that people find beautiful or inspiring — and then digital artists will overlay filters that represent visual impairment.
The collection is an expression of living with visual impairment.
This collection will make its real-world gallery debut at Elena Bulatova Fine Art on April 14, 2022 in Palm Desert, CA. The opening will have a selection of NFTs from the collection for sale, as well as a silent auction.
Merriam Curan
Elena Bulatova Fine Art
+1 7025126033
email us here