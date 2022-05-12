A Family with Bipolar Disorder Teaches the World

ISAN dedicated to educating physicians about using SPECT functional neuroimaging and integrating brain-based view of brain disease and brain health.

A family of five all received SPECT brain scans & had same findings despite big differences in age/gender - SPECT may be important biomarker for this disease.

The treatment of bipolar disorder could be revolutionized if these potential bio-markers of asymmetrical thalamus and diffusely increased cortical perfusion, or “hotspots”, hold up in future studies” — Dr. Mary McLean