National Down Syndrome Congress Celebrates 50 Years Serving the Disability Community and Gives Away $50,000.00
On March 21, the National Down Syndrome Congress hosted their 5th annual Golf Classic at Bear’s Best Atlanta Golf Course in Suwanee, GA.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 21, the National Down Syndrome Congress hosted their 5th annual All Kinds of Heroes Golf Classic on World Down Syndrome Day at Bear’s Best Atlanta Golf Course in Suwanee, GA.
World Down Syndrome Day, celebrated each March 21, is a global awareness day officially observed by the United Nations since 2012. The date March 21 is significant as it was selected to denote the uniqueness of the triplication (3) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.
In the United States, the likelihood of a woman giving birth to a child with Down syndrome is 1 in 700. NDSC Golf Committee chair, Brad Altone, would say he and his wife hit the jackpot when their 1 in 700 daughter was born. An amateur golfer has a 1 in 12,500 chance of hitting a hole in one. Brian Michels beat the odds at the 2022 NDSC All Kinds of Heroes Golf Classic when he sunk an “ace” on the 11th hole at Bear’s Best Atlanta Golf Course to win $50,000.00!
NDSC Golf committee member Kyle Mansfield and event volunteer, Tony Walls, were witnesses to the hole-in-one. They expressed their excitement to provide affidavits to complete the claim submitted to American Hole ‘n One, a national company located in Buford, Georgia that insured the winnings.
As National Down Syndrome Congress celebrates 50 years of serving the disability community they are thrilled to give Brian Michels $50,000.00 Proceeds from this tournament support NDSC outreach and education programs for people with Down syndrome, their families, and the professionals who serve them. Additionally, they provide the means for NDSC to continue to advocate for the rights and proper treatment of those with Down syndrome with a priority focus on education, both k-12 and postsecondary, and employment. NDSC is committed to Increasing inclusive opportunities for students with Down syndrome and other cognitive disabilities and advancing policies that have been shown to help people work. The 2022 NDSC Golf Classic Grand Marshal, David Saville, ClemsonLIFE graduate, and football team equipment manager exemplifies the priorities of NDSC’s work.
Registration is open for the National Down Syndrome Congress 50th Annual Convention to be held in New Orleans, LA, June 23 -26. The convention week is comprised of several different conferences made up of workshops and programs designed for individuals with Down syndrome, their family members, and professionals who serve the Down syndrome community. To learn more visit the Convention information pages on the NDSC website.
