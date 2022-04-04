Nature Informed Therapy Training Becomes the First ASWB Approved Nature Integrated CEU Training Program in the Nation
Association of Social Work Boards approved the First Nature-Based Psychotherapy Training Program for Continuing Education Credit
Every clinician should be a Nature Informed Therapist. Especially, considering the current state of our mental health and environmental health.”TOWSON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Nature Informed Therapy (CNIT)’s 3-day in-person intensive training program, Nature Informed Therapy Training, has just received approval from the Association of Social Work Boards for 19.5 CEs (Continuing Education Credit) for any Social Worker who completes the training program. The program has already been approved for 19.5 CE credits by NBCC (National Board for Certified Counselors). The ASWB’s approval is the first and the only one for Social Workers at the moment in the United States for a nature-informed mental health therapy training program.
Even before its approval, the certification program has been very popular and transformational for participants. The 2022 Spring course has been completely booked long before the registration deadline with a long waiting list. With the approval, CNIT (Center for Nature Informed Therapy) is working on expanding its capacity for the Fall course to accommodate more mental health professionals who want to learn how to integrate nature into their healing.
“I’m so thrilled about the approval,” comments Zoe Jack, the Manager of Program and Partnership Development for CNIT. “Nature has remarkable healing power when combined with proper therapy techniques. Now, counselors and social workers nationwide can earn CEs while getting trained in Nature Informed Therapy.”
“Every clinician should be a nature-informed therapist,” added Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan, Founder and Clinical Director for CNIT, “especially, considering the current state of our mental health and environmental health. Hopefully, this is the first of many nature-based training programs to be approved by ASWB and other mental health professional organizations”
CNIT's desire is to approach other organizations like ABPP (American Board of Professional Psychology) and the Board of Occupational Therapy Practice to expand nature-based training to more professions.
About Center for Nature Informed Therapy
The Center for Nature Informed Therapy (CNIT) is a clinical mental health organization that specializes in integrating the natural world into psychotherapy through nature-informed counseling and group programs. As a division of Chesapeake Mental Health Collaborative, CNIT offers programs ranging from walk & talk sessions, wilderness retreats, and nature immersion backpacking trips, to certification programs for mental health professionals. For more information about the Center for Nature Informed Therapy, visit its website at www.natureinformedtherapy.com.
About the Nature Informed Therapy Training for Mental Health Professionals
Nature Informed Therapy (NIT) Training is a program designed to train mental health professionals to become experts in the practice of Nature Informed mental health practices. Led by Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan and her team, this certified CEU course immerses trainees in the innovative new treatment approach of nature-based therapy via a three-day intensive in-person training. Participants have an option to add a 3-month hybrid continuing consultation and supervision after completing the 3-day program. Participants who graduated from the 3-month program will receive a certificate for being a Nature Informed Therapist. Thanks to generous donors, CNIT also offers scholarships to applicants who demonstrate financial needs. To apply for a scholarship, contact CNIT at info@natureinformedtherapy.com to receive an application. For more information about the training, visit its website at https://www.natureinformedtherapy.com/training.
