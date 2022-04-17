Greatmats Brings Back $1000 Giveway for Dance Studios
Accepting Entries April 17-30, 2022 for 5th Annual ContestMILLTOWN, WI, US, April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greatmats is giving away dance flooring to 3 U.S. dance studios in its fifth annual $1,000 Giveaway: Dance Studio Edition.
Dance studios can enter the contest by submitting a photo to Greatmats from a recent dance competition, recital or community performance along with some basic information about the studio and performance where the photo was taken.
Greatmats is accepting entries from April 17 through 30, 2022. Voting will take place on Greatmats Facebook Page May 9 through 22, 2022.
Prizes are:
Grand Prize: $500 Credit towards Greatmats dance flooring
Second Prize: $300 Credit towards Greatmats dance flooring
Third Prize: $200 Credit towards Greatmats dance flooring
The winners will be named May 31, 2022. Visit https://www.greatmats.com/dance-flooring/greatmats-dance-studio-1000-giveaway.php for rules and submission instructions.
Greatmats is leading specialty flooring retailer serving the United States and Canada since 1999.
