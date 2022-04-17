Submit Release
News Search

There were 52 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,864 in the last 365 days.

Greatmats Brings Back $1000 Giveway for Dance Studios

Greatmats Dance Giveaway Graphic

3 Lucky Dance Studios will win new dance flooring in Greatmats 5th Annual $1000 Giveaway: Dance Studio Edition

Accepting Entries April 17-30, 2022 for 5th Annual Contest

MILLTOWN, WI, US, April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greatmats is giving away dance flooring to 3 U.S. dance studios in its fifth annual $1,000 Giveaway: Dance Studio Edition.

Dance studios can enter the contest by submitting a photo to Greatmats from a recent dance competition, recital or community performance along with some basic information about the studio and performance where the photo was taken.

Greatmats is accepting entries from April 17 through 30, 2022. Voting will take place on Greatmats Facebook Page May 9 through 22, 2022.

Prizes are:
Grand Prize: $500 Credit towards Greatmats dance flooring
Second Prize: $300 Credit towards Greatmats dance flooring
Third Prize: $200 Credit towards Greatmats dance flooring

The winners will be named May 31, 2022. Visit https://www.greatmats.com/dance-flooring/greatmats-dance-studio-1000-giveaway.php for rules and submission instructions.

Greatmats is leading specialty flooring retailer serving the United States and Canada since 1999.

Greatmats
+1 877-822-6622
email us here
Brett Hart
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

How to Enter Greatmats Dance Floor Giveaway

You just read:

Greatmats Brings Back $1000 Giveway for Dance Studios

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.